The Louisiana child has come home: Etienne accepts the LSU challenge

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-12 18: 44: 43.0

Etienne speaks to the media on Saturday (Photo: John David Mercer / USATODAY)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Louisiana kid has come home.

Clemson Returns Travis Etienne will take over the field for Clemson No. 3 when his tigers compete against LSU No. 1 in the National Championship Game in the Superdome. Etienne was born and raised in a small town called Jennings, about 175 miles from New Orleans. He said he was looking forward to the opportunity to regain the field in his home country.

“It is very exciting just to know that I have to go back to my home country and possibly win a national championship, which is really great,” said Etienne. “It’s something you can’t think of, something you can’t even write about in a movie. I cannot thank anyone except God for the opportunity I have. Go out, execute, take full advantage of my chance. “

Etienne said growing up in Jennings made him the man he is today.

“It is a very small town. It takes a village to raise a child. I know everyone there, ”said Etienne. “In the past everyone was able – if I did something, my neighbors could beat me up until my mother got there. It kept me humble, kept me – made me what I am today, made me appreciate things a little more and be grateful for the opportunities in life. Just being here doesn’t give many a chance to have that in life. I am thankful, thankful for it. It only helped me with my attitude to life. “

Playing in front of friends and family can trigger emotions, but Etienne says he knows he needs to keep those emotions at bay.

“I mean, that’s just because you know that your emotions won’t win you over to the game. You could play with your feelings, but it won’t make it, ”he said. “You have to play – you have to execute at the end of the day and your emotions will not help you in these things. I mean, it will definitely make you burn up and ready to go. At the end of the day you have to run and play the standard.

“I have a feeling that it is something special at the end of the day. Makes it – that’s what makes this game special, because there will be LSU fans everywhere. That’s what you want from a competitive point of view, just go somewhere in your home and just try to do it. That will make the opportunity even more special for us. “

When Etienne was last on the field in the Superdome, he was a non-factor after scoring an early goal in Alabama’s 24-6 win. This time he wants a different result.

“In this game, I remember being hit by Ronnie Harrison. He came through the middle, I tried to hit him. I kind of led with my helmet and I hit my head with his head and somehow it was like the first half, ”said Etienne. “And I’m just getting back into the game, and Alabama is a game where everything goes like this. We don’t really play, we don’t do things we can – just a game, just feeling like we don’t know you gave it all, and there were things you couldn’t control to make the game work differently. So I remember it when I think about it. ”

This time the Louisiana child is looking for a different result and knows how to do it.

“Just preparation. I’m just watching an additional film. Just be there – just watch an additional film, be aware of the situation in your hand and not take it for granted, ”said Etienne. “I definitely feel like I wasn’t as focused as I was in my first year. I was a very different player from the first year. Use my opportunity and just prepare for it, watch more films and just don’t take it for granted. “

It will make a difference if his family is there to watch.

“It’s really a great opportunity for me to have only my family here. You come to every game. It’s just a little bit different, ”said Etienne. “You don’t have to drive 11 hours to get here. This will be a great experience when I know they are here with me. I just look up and I know what they have done for me in the past three years and what sacrifices I have made since I was in college. It will be great. I just want to play the best for my parents. You were so special in my life. To really motivate myself to the young man I am today. I feel like I can only pay them back if I play freely and play the top four quarters I can do for them. “

