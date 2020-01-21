The loss of first innings against Wairarapa hurts the hope of Hawke Cup

advertisement

CRICKET: Manawatū’s hope of securing a Hawke Cup challenge now looks slim after a loss in the first innings against Wairarapa in Masterton.

Manawatū was in a good position and led the Furlong Cup competition in the Central Districts, but the result puts them in second place with one round to play next weekend.

To earn a challenge, Manawatū must defeat Taranaki in the final round and hope that leaders will falter Hawke’s Bay against Wairarapa.

In the weekend game in Masterton, Wairarapa was the first to score 214 at bats and rolled Manawatū for 203 after a rain delay on Sunday morning to secure first inning points.

Manawatū coach Dilan Raj said a few things were against them, but he was satisfied with the positive style of cricket played on the second day, when Manawatū almost immediately won the game.

They threw Wairarapa for 62 in the second innings and had eight overs to chase 74, but were only able to manage 52-8.

“It was very surly (after losing the first innings) and the conversation in the locker room was to turn that feeling into the best cricket we’ve ever played,” Raj said.

Manawatū came closer in the last light when the game was extended to 8 p.m. due to earlier rain, but Manawatū ran out of time and lost too many wickets to reach the total.

Despite the low scores, batting conditions improved on day two, Raj said.

In the first innings of Manawatū, most of the batting order starts, with No 4 Arana Noema-Barnett’s 28 being the highest score, but no one lingered around.

Wairarapa sailor Stefan Hook, who took 4-53, continued to challenge the batsmen of Manawatū. His new-ball partner Ethan Childs caused the damage 6-51, as he took 10 wickets for the game, 4-26 in the second innings.

That gave Wairarapa a first inning lead of 11, but Manawatū left-handed Ray Toole made sure Wairarapa didn’t extend the lead much further.

Toole continued to beat the bat and he threw 15 overs, including eight girls, to take 6-11 while Wairarapa cone 62. It was the second week in a row that he took a five-inning five-wicket bag.

Manawatū only had eight overs to score 74, but they were hit by wickets they delayed and ended up 22 points short.

Wairarapa had their field players on the border so Manawatū had to walk singles.

Raj wants his attacks to last longer and not let teams score more than they should when Manawatū is bowling.

In Levin, Hawke’s Bay defeated Horowhenua Kāpiti outright.

Meanwhile, United are on to the club finals of Central Districts after beating Paraparaumu with 196 points in the first qualifying round at Paraparaumu on Monday.

United first scored 312 batting, with opener Mason Hughes scoring 116 out of 86 balls, then eliminating Paraparaumu for 116, with Jack Harris taking 3-37.

The CD championships are in Palmerston North on 8 and 9 February, with the winner qualifying for the national championships.

Wairarapa 214 (Robbie Anderson 34, Gordon Reisima 28, Jaco Vorster 21, Jared van Deventer 21; Tim Richards 4-28, Carlos Jensen 3-50) and 62 (van Deventer 21; Ray Toole 6-11, Arana Noema-Barnett 2-7) Manawatu 203 (Noema-Barnett 28, Floyd na Nagara 24, Richards 24, Logan McHardy 23, Hayden Hill 23; Ethan Childs 6-51, Stefan Hook 4-53) and 52-8 (Noema-Barnett 19; Childs 4-26, Hook 2-22) on first innings.

Furlong Cup Stand: Hawke’s Bay 42, Manawatū 36, Horowhenua Kāpiti 31, Wairarapa 26, Whanganui 25, Taranaki.

