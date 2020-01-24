The long and the short of Uttar Pradesh

advertisement

Yogi Adityanath’s tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP) may have reiterated the unprintable truth: That India’s biggest political problem is not Kashmir, not the Maoists of central India, not the “insurgents” of northeastern Pakistan, not China, but the existence of the everyday humanitarian disaster called Uttar Pradesh. U.P. has 80 seats in the Lok Sabha and 404 in its meeting; and yet they bleed the Indian “democracy.” In his violence, the term of Yogi Adityanath reflects the political DNA of U.P. – a state that forces its governments to institutionalize communalism, caste, injustice and maladministration. How do we understand U.P. as an idea within the Indian Union?

Ground realities

There is an opinion that during this millennium, U.P. has witnessed some form of progress and reduction of inequality. But in the UN Human Development Index Report for 2017 (published in 2018), U.P. and Bihar scored the worst among all the states of India. A March 2019 state report of the State Bank of India showed that U.P. had not improved its human development index in the last 27 years. Two surveys – one by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation called “Domestic Social Consumption” in the “Education” chapter released in December 2019 and the other by NITI Aayog called “School Education Quality Index” that came out in October 2019 – measured the best performing states with regard to the participation of girls. Kerala garnished while U.P. came last in both. In both reports, Uttarakhand, once part of U.P., scores high.

Evolution of communalism

The clichés about U.P. are true: lawlessness, dacoity, communalism, caste deaths, gender-related brutality, feudal agricultural exploitation, unemployment and understaffing. A large proportion of the poor live a human life as labor migrants in urban India and beyond. Onslaughts against his nativist Maharashtrians workers, the exploitation of his workers in West Asia; their illiteracy and poverty are daily reality. There is no social evil or fault line in India that is not in it or flourishes. Why? Because it’s too big. Countries in Africa, Europe and South America have fewer people than U.P. If U.P. is home to around 200 million people, how can it not support them?

As usual, where the state is corrupt, callous, and cruel, organized religion governs life. U.P. is the mother ship for the conservative and hard versions of both Hinduism and Islam in India. Since modernity and the crater here, older forms of social anchoring have a solid social hold. In such circumstances, when ordinary people regard the state as the enemy, godmen and goondas offer a way out of woe. Very often political power is seized by burning caste and religious embers. Communalism and casteism are widespread because they form concrete capital. There is a large amount of science about the evolution of communalism in U.P. and its formable forms. A recent addition to the area is “Everyday Communalism: Riots in Contemporary Uttar Pradesh” by scientists Sudha Pai and Sajjan Kumar, which explains how localized, regular, “small” municipal fires are manufactured. Ergo, it’s boiling all the time. So far Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.

Crime information

Every citizen in U.P. grows up in an environment that legitimizes crime. The “Crime in India Report” for 2017 was published last year by the National Crime Records Bureau. U.P. topped the list with 10% of India’s total crime and three lakh registered First Information Reports (FIRs). It surpassed every state over crimes against women, with 5611 out of 3,59,849 cases throughout India. U.P. leads in possession of weapons and permits. Home ministry data released in 2016 showed state authorized gun licenses for 12.77 lakh people, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) where 3.69 lakh people had gun permits. And we are only talking about legal weapons. A study published in 2015 said that of nearly three lakh cases registered in the country for illegal possession of weapons, U.P. good for 1.5 lakh. There is rich work in the social sciences that examines the spurt in ethnic conflicts in ‘traditional’ societies. When a change such as “modernity” or “democracy” is attempted, this usually activates the nativist identity policy. Simply put, a result of Britain’s independence resulted in Partition, in Ceylon / Sri Lanka it elicited the simmering rage of Sinhala nationalism against Tamils, the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 supplied new fuel to the Sunni-Shia to burn. It is clear that “democratization” and “modernization” are suspicious.

Similarly, Hindu-Muslim and caste conflicts are the reflex responses of UP to the whims and the pressure of so-called modernization – modernization inequality is exacerbating in an already unequal society, pushes the bourgeoisie of UP into collective religious and caste dead-end roads. Pankaj Mishra has argued in his recent books how modernization is littered with bloodshed almost everywhere. The suppliers of the Enlightenment, and both capitalists and communists, avoided confronting this central feature, because it would hamper their vision of human progress.

One of the strongest arguments for the breakup of U.P. is his internal neglect. For the past 30 years or more, Purvanchal (east U.P.), Bundelkhand, Awadh (central U.P.) and Paschim Pradesh (west U.P.) have fought for resources and separation from the power centers of U.P. These areas even struggle for water. Uttarakhand split from U.P. and there is no doubt that it has improved since then. In the ‘Report of the States Reorganization Commission’, first published in 1955, the historian K.M. Panikkar, one of the panel members, added a 10-page note about the disproportionate size of U.P. In a commentary on the issue, he wrote: “It would be easy to see that this dominant influence that would accrue to a very large unit could be abused and, in any case, outraged by all other component units.” challenge for federalism in India.

In the 2020s, for the sake of US citizens and Indian democracy, it is imperative to discuss the US division democratically. The long-damaged psyche longs to heal.

Rahul Jayaram teaches at the Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sonipat, Haryana

