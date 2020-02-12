Becomes noble

The London Eye gets a pub

Make mine a highball … geddit?

Talk about raising the bar … A typical British pub will momentarily become the city’s tallest drinker when it turns up in one of the London Eye Pads next month.

From March 7th to 9th, the “King Vic” pub will be open to a few visitors (and yes, you can take a round, but only from March 8th at 12 noon). The model above shows a dart board, although we’re not sure how this will affect health and safety. We are also excited to see where the toilets go.

We’ve heard of hanging gardens, but that’s ridiculous

The pub is one of 20 of the 32 pods of the eye that will transform as part of the attraction’s 20th anniversary celebrations from March 6-9. Other pods include a “throne room” where you can try Madame Tussaud’s wax figures from Her Maj. a small West End theater (talk about the nosebleed seats) where someone serenades you with songs from classic musicals; and a tiny park that honors London’s eight Royal Parks.

A wax figure of the queen will stand on one of these thrones. That makes you Philip

Other activities – available in 30-minute increments while the eye does its rotating work – include a children’s story courtesy of Hamleys, a spin course, a sky disco, cocktail master classes, and a beauty salon.

Talk about the nosebleed seats …

Tickets for the pod experience are £ 10 and will be available for sale on Eye’s website on February 12th. The proceeds go to the Merlin’s Magic Wand Children’s Aid.

