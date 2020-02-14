WACO, Texas – New York City, Seattle, Oakland and Boston all have the same thing in common – they are “walkable cities” and the city of Waco is working to put its name on this list.

City officials commissioned the Waco Walks organization to begin assessing Waco’s “walkability”. Thursday night was the start of a data collection effort that gathered information about the city’s administrative structure to support walking, the type of infrastructure that promotes safe walking across Waco, and the number of people going to and from work ,

Based on this data, the group sends it off and receives recommendations from other “accessible cities with similar trends and data”.

Waco Walks has so far hired around 600 people who want to make the city a more accessible city.

Ashley Bean Thornton is the woman who leads the group. She says the benefits of making Waco a walk-in city are endless.

“I think now that people are more concerned about the environment and their physical and mental health, people are gradually realizing the value of walking – and only the cost and savings if you really have a city where you can do it Use walking as a means of transportation and not just as a form of exercise, ”says Thornton.

This movement started after some concern after a certain bridge in Waco was demolished last August.

“I think one thing that was kind of interesting when they were pulling down the pedestrian bridge on I-35 for construction was that I was really surprised at the outcry that came up. Maybe that’s a sign that people are more interested in the fact that it’s a walk-in community, ”says Thornton.

The group is still at an early planning stage. So if you’re interested, it’s not too late to get involved with Waco Walks.