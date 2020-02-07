The union councilor, responsible for promoting cohesion in Bolton, defended her decision to share a UK social media post on the grounds that she had never heard of the far-right group.

Coun Anna-Marie Watters has now deleted the post of January 14 and has called for a “total ban” on halal foods in schools.

The post linked to Britain First’s website is believed to have raised a number of complaints, one of which is being investigated by the local working group.

Coun Watters said she didn’t know what organization was behind the post when she posted it on her personal Facebook account.

Coun Watters is a member of the Shadow Cabinet for Stronger Communities and was responsible for the Bolton Council’s community portfolio until Labor lost power in May

The West Houghton representative, who is the shadow cabinet member for "Stronger Communities", was responsible for the Bolton Council community portfolio until Labor lost power in May.

She said, “Let’s face it – there are so many organizations that line up as political parties. It is impossible to be divided into each one of them. We have four ‘first’ groups in Bolton. None of them are extreme right Group as far as I know.

“People made something of it that it isn’t. I have many, many Asian friends and none of them made comments on this post.

“This post was there for almost three weeks. If someone had said, ‘Did you know that Britain is there first?’ I would have removed this post without hesitation.”

Coun Watters was asked if she supports the Post message and wants halal food to be banned from schools.

She said, “It wasn’t about halal food, it was just about animal welfare. I think people should have a choice. I have no problem with halal food.

“There’s nothing wrong with talking about this issue. It doesn’t make you a racist. It’s just about treating animals.”

The head of the working group, Coun Hamid Khurram, confirmed that he was investigating the matter.

He said: “The Labor Party has its own disciplinary procedures. I can confirm that a complaint has been filed against them about this item. I am currently dealing with it in accordance with our procedure.

“We have to investigate the matter first. We have to see what it has to say. Only then can I recommend everything.

“I want to make it clear that the Labor Party does not tolerate racism.”