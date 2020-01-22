The local close end commits to an official visit to Clemson

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-21 14: 45: 52.0

Will Blackston poses on his official visit last weekend.

The Clemson coaching team strengthened its tight final depth last weekend when a local product was committed to the Tigers during its official visit.

Will Blackston signed up last weekend as the preferred companion for Clemson, a 6-2, 240-pound 2020 tight-end prospectus from Honea Path (SC) BHP.

“I was there for an official visit. It was busy, ”said Blackston after visiting TigerNet. “I had a great time getting to know all of the coaches and having a personal conversation with them. I really enjoyed judging a movie with Coach Pearman and going through a few games and going through everything I’ll do when I’m up there. I had a great time visiting the facilities and meeting my future teammates.

“I agreed on the last day of the official visit.”

Blackston is the son of BHP head coach Russell Blackston, and he said he started the visit to look for a way like a coach’s son – looking for the right fit.

“I grew up with football all my life. It’s an everyday topic for me, ”he said. “It was great to see a different team than to play for my father. Of course I will miss playing for my father but I am still grateful for the opportunity to be in Clemson with a great coaching staff and I am so excited. ”

Blackston had offers from North Greenville, Newberry, Erskine, and Limestone, and when asked why he would choose a scholarship, he said he just wanted to work hard and prove that he was a part of it.

“I love to work hard. I’ve been in the weight room all my life, ”said Blackston. “After visiting the facilities and meeting the trainers, I know that I belong there. I love to work hard and I want to be able to prove that I can. I want to be a valued part of the team and do everything I can to help them. “

Blackston will enroll in June.

(Junior highlights below)

