The local cannabis-infused beer company overcomes tricky legal obstacles

SAN DIEGO – High Style Brewing had big expansion plans for its cannabis business. But there was a big catch: his name was not legal in Nevada.

Instead of spending the past year expanding, the alcohol-free cannabis beer manufacturer has been renamed San Diego and its product range has been expanded considerably. The brewery started again this month as outbound brewing.

The outbound revision reflects the efforts of cannabis companies to make a name for themselves in a network of state laws and without international trade.

“We thought we would encounter this [type] problem with more and more countries,” said Lyden Henderson, the managing director and co-founder of the brewery. “We didn’t want to break our brand.”

At this time last year, High Style had a good business plan. The company has sales agreements across California to place its Coastal Haze on pharmacy shelves, focusing on proof-of-concept efforts in local markets, and has begun working with licensed operators in other cannabis-legal and beer-saving states to chat like Colorado and Oregon.

Henderson and co-founders Marty Reed and Greg Haap expected other countries to follow shortly.

They worked for more than a year on research and development to develop a proprietary process for making a tasty, non-alcoholic beer, which is then mixed with a pinch of THC, the psychoactive cannabis compound, to make a drink that these characteristics mimic the early effects of drinking beer. The crew then spent several months making sure these brews were brought together with Californian cannabis and alcohol regulators.

Nevada was a logical next step because, like California, it had set up a recreational cannabis program and was close enough to test a potential operational strategy of working with contract breeders and cannabis licensees in that state to test the recipes and processes to replicate the beers.

Crossing state borders is difficult, however: Nevada’s cannabis regulations were different from those in California and included a provision that prohibited the use of cannabis languages ​​such as “Bud”, “Pot”, “420”, “Weed” … and “High”.

So High Style spent a good bit of brainstorming on brand names in 2019. The brewery restarted this month as outbound brewing, simultaneously launching a range of non-alcoholic, non-infused beers and a range of CBD-infused, non-alcoholic beers that enable the brewery to both focus on growing consumer trends and potentially one Achieve Nationwide reach is often difficult to achieve for cannabis companies.

Navigating through a tangle of laws

“There are ways to work around this through strategy,” said Olivia Mannix, co-founder of Cannabrand, a Denver-based agency for cannabis-centered branding and marketing in 2014. “But it’s still not a walk through the park to reach a wider population.” It is something that is difficult. ‘

A common practice has been the licensing of brand names and intellectual property to regulated manufacturers outside their home countries. Other companies with deeper pockets – such as MedMen, Acreage Holdings and Harvest – went ashore and bought licenses in new constitutional states in order to build vertically integrated companies there.

The United States is a witness to federalism as nationwide states set up programs to regulate the cultivation, possession, and sale of illegal cannabis at the federal level. Each of these states operates in a silo and has a number of laws that are subject to change frequently as officials learn how to create the first of their kind.

“We have two very different product segments,” said Charlie Reed, director of impact and business development at the brewery. “At this point, there won’t be anything that works in every legal recovery state.”

Create a new brand

In California, developing a product that is used in two highly regulated alcohol and cannabis industries brought some interesting challenges. The labels must not be too colorful or cartoon-like in order not to appeal to children. However, Outbound could not call its preparations “beers” or identify them based on common beers such as IPA, pale ale or sour. Instead, Outbound labels say “Craft Malt Beverage”.

States like Colorado have labeling rules that require information such as information on efficacy and contamination tests and a specific THC symbol. General surgeon health warnings are required in Illinois. In the US state of Washington, cannabis products cannot imitate alcohol products, such as sentences such as “0% ABV” and “no beer”.

“We want to be as consistent as possible,” said Henderson. “I would like to see the same brand in different states and something familiar, so I know there is consistency there.”

The rebranding process and expansion of Outbound’s new products took eight months and included a thorough review of state alcohol and cannabis laws, as well as a review of trademarks in the crowded craft beer landscape.

“There were a few who broke our hearts when we found a tiny brewery in the middle of nowhere,” said Reed.

The beverages violate the convention, and the outbound name and imagery is intended to reflect this, said Kyle Merwin, co-founder of Born & Bred, the San Francisco-based brand agency behind the outbound redesign.

“Regulation should never limit creativity. it should only be inspiring, ”said Merwin.

And even if the drink cannot be called beer, there are clever ways to express the familiar language such as “taste profile”, “hoppy”, “malty” and “earthy”.

“You’ll feel it before you read it,” he said.

The rebranding efforts continued in the background as the company had to continue its normal business operations, including displaying the brews under the High Style name at the first Cannabis Drinks Expo, which took place in San Francisco in July 2019.

“We’re trying to find our place in cannabis. We’re trying to find our place in craft beer,” Reed told CNN Business two weeks before the event.

When Reed poured samples of the non-infused, non-alcoholic beer bases for Grapefruit Haze, Pale Haze, and Blood Orange Haze, she said she didn’t breathe a word of rebrand into anyone approaching the booth.

Now Outbound is calling it from the rooftops and officials of the brewery find a silver lining in an important roadblock for national expansion.

“I’m grateful for this first conversation with Nevada, so we’ll dive into this topic sooner rather than later,” she said. “Of course, it would have been great to start outbound.”

