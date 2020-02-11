An update to the Little Lake Valley Mitigation Project will be released on Tuesday, February 18, at 7 p.m. in the chambers of the Ukiah City Council. The Peregrine Audubon Society event is a joint presentation with the Sanhedrin Chapter of the California Native Plant Society

We’re going to learn about Willits Little Lake Valley’s Mitigation Lands project: its past, present, and future. Visit Marisela de Santa Anna (interpreter for the Willits Bypass project and wildlife biologist for Mendocino County Resource Conservation), Maureen Doyle (Caltrans biologist and mitigation specialist) and Geri Hulse-Stephens (botanist adviser) to learn about the history of 2,085 to discuss acres of land for mitigation, the largest mitigation project in Caltrans history.

The Willits Bypass project survived a number of problems, including a serious construction accident that injured three people, serious environmental issues, and allegations of gross negligence in dealing with Caltrans dealing with Native American archaeological sites in the construction area.

In 2015, Mendicino County Resource Conservation District (MCRCD) assumed long-term management responsibility for the 2,085-hectare wet meadows, river corridors, and oak forests. The MCRCD has four staff who manage and monitor the effects of grazing on the listed species, ecosystem function and overall biodiversity. Caltrans created a non-wasteful foundation through the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation as a permanent source of funding for the management and monitoring of areas of conservation. MCRCD signed the foundation contract and signed a 10-year interim contract to provide the required land management and monitoring services on site.

Program participants will take a look at the phenomenal work, learn about the two endangered and listed plants, and land some of the birds and wildlife, including the beavers and tule elk that live, see, and get to know them.