Before the Novus Ordo was announced in 1969, most people had to scroll through a missal to understand what was said during the fair. These days may be long past, but that does not mean that the Church believes that believers have lost the ability to read and pay attention to what is going on in front of them. As for cinema, the 1995 list of the Vatican’s best films suggests exactly what we should do. Here you will find a small selection of non-English films with subtitles, of which the Vatican is worth a visit.

Andrei Rublev

On the surface, one might wonder why the Vatican or anyone else would suggest enduring a three and a half hour long black and white film in which not much happens and the character of the title either refuses to speak or occasionally disappears entirely. Simply put, it’s because Andre Rublev is one of the greatest films ever made about faith. Indeed, it could be one of the greatest films ever made.

Supposedly a biography of the life of the famous monk and religious icon painter from the 15th century. The film is really about the persistence of faith in the face of the seemingly endless stream of brutality. The film takes place in the last decades of Russian conflict with the Tatars and follows Rublev as he leaves the monastery to spread God’s message in his paintings. Unfortunately, the struggles and bloodshed with which the artist is confronted put his faith down until Rublev himself commits an act of violence in a brief moment that casts doubt on his calling.

At least the monk believes. However, God knows better, and in an astonishing final act, Rublev experiences an act of creation that reinforces his faith and drives him to renew his artistic endeavors. The film ends with an explosion of color as the camera moves across the surfaces of some of the most popular Rublev icons to skilfully illustrate that even in a war-torn world, God’s transcendence shines through.

The seventh seal (1957)

Perhaps the most parodied film in cinema history (best in Bill & Ted’s wrong trip) The seventh seal It is a knight who returns from a ten-year stay in the Crusades only to find the literal form of death waiting for him on the bank. To give himself a little more time, the knight challenges death to a game of chess. As the match continues, death allows the knight to roam the landscape, supposedly to give the man the opportunity to do one last worthy deed before he dies.

Rather, the postponement gives the knight time to discuss the existence of God. The knight, who is already plagued by doubts due to his war experience, is also saddened that he has run into various criminals, adulterers and suspected religious zealots. All of this seems to confirm his worst fear that God is nowhere to be found in the world. And if God is absent, how much more terrible is the idea of ​​death and eternal nothing?

That the Vatican would choose to add a film to its list of great films that is so clearly in line with the atheistic view of the world seems strange except for two things. One of them is the realization that human suffering will always be the greatest obstacle to belief. The other is, although the makers of The seventh seal They clearly identify with the knight and do not find it within themselves to give him the last word. This honor goes to a small family of actors that the knight met on his travels. The trip is led by a man who has visions of the Virgin Mary and her child. When the game of chess comes to an end and death leads the knight to his dark fate, the camera turns to this smiling family, whose hope in God is a shield for the horrors of the world. Alexander Pope was right: “Hope bubbles forever in the human breast. Man is never, but always to be blessed. The soul, which feels uncomfortable and locked up from home, rests and lives in a future life. “

Babette’s Festival (1987)

This is the film Pope Francis loved so much that he even mentioned it in the apostolic admonition Amoris laetitia, The narrative is as simple as it gets. Two sisters look after the aging residents of a strict Protestant colony in Denmark in 1871. After a French woman named Babette living abroad was sent to them, the sisters agreed to accept her as a housekeeper. Many years later, after Babette has made some money, she spends everything on a sumptuous meal for the sisters and their herds, much to the sorrow of their ascetic nature.

Such a summary does not really do the film justice. It is a film that tells quietly how to learn to gratefully accept the good things God has given us while teaching a lesson about how charity creates charity. And let’s face it, it also makes your mouth water. Even if you do not like quail, you are guaranteed to want some after looking at it Babette’s feast,

These three films, and many more from the Vatican’s Best Movies List, are currently streamed on The Criterion Channel, which offers a free 14-day trial. Or you can buy them. Why not put your glasses on and enjoy reading along with some excellent films. Your mind will be happy that you did it.