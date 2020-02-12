A few weeks ago, in a chance conversation with a pastor in our church, I received some of the best advice I have ever received in my life.

I told him about my new attempt to pursue a different career and the various obstacles I faced. Not only is it daunting to consider a major career change at 35 with five children, but the change that I’m aiming for is drastic. I’ve never thought about it – to be honest, I didn’t think I was able to do that until a few months ago. It took a tremendous leap of confidence to take this idea seriously, but I quickly learned that the myriad of tests and exams inherent in this career made this first leap of confidence seem like a 3rd class game of hopscotch.

When I explained this current challenge and all my fears and doubts, the pastor asked me to say: “Have you asked God to help you with this? Did you tell him you wanted that and asked for his help? “

He generally did not use “this” to capture the wide range of my desires, hopes, and fears – he was talking about a specific “this”. This career, in this city and these challenges that I was afraid of. A certain goal, accompanied by a certain obstacle – both questioned certain weaknesses that I am aware of.

I didn’t really know how to answer. I stammered something like, “Of course I prayed about it” – but he cut me off and said, “No, Calah. I am not asking if you have generally prayed. I ask if you asked God to help you overcome these fears and do the work to earn them. “

I had not. I had never asked God for anything like this – asking God for something concrete, at best seemed presumptuous or at worst selfish, as if I wanted God to do my life the way I want it instead of how He wants it. But when I told my pastor, he shook his head and said, “Calah, if it doesn’t work out the way you want it, will you go away from God and never speak to him again?” I laughed and said, “Of course not . “My pastor nodded and said:” I know that and God does too. Why don’t you ask him about it, especially since it means so much to you? He wants to be part of your life – closer than your friends and family. He wants you to ask him about the things you want most – so much that he said just as much in the scriptures! Trust him enough to ask about it. “

Everything he said resonated with me in a way that there had been nothing for a long time. Somehow, in the years of my life, I got the idea that asking God about certain things is rude, presumptuous, and even downright selfish. Sometimes I would, but I would quickly answer these requests with one caveat: “Of course, God, if you don’t want me to do so, please give me the grace to accept it.” Quick follow-up, my reluctance to ask God for certain things , is not a sign of humility. It is actually a wall that I have built between myself and God.

Deep down, I think I was afraid that God could not or could not give me my heart’s wishes. Sometimes it’s probably due to the fear that I don’t deserve good things, and sometimes most people doubt that God cares about me so much at all. Either way, until this conversation it was never clear to me how little trust and vulnerability I show to God, my father and creator.

Like every child growing up in a Christian home, I have always known that our God is omniscient. He knows all things, even my thoughts, before I have them. And for me it seemed to cover my basics. I mean, if God already knows everything in my head, why should I bore him by repeating it? Instead, When I prayed, I tried to do my best to God. Not my real self, but the self that I thought he would like best. But when I thought about this conversation, I realized that “best self” is just another form of dishonesty.

It doesn’t matter that God knows our hearts’ desires – if we refuse to tell him what they are, it will surely break his heart a little. I know my heart breaks when my children are not honest with me about what they want or need or what they are struggling with – especially when I already know what these things are. I don’t want to force her hand. I don’t want them to tell me something they don’t want. I want my children to trust me enough to know that I will love and guide them and help them in every way possible, even if it is beyond my control.

With that in mind, I started praying differently. It was uncomfortable, but I started asking God what I really wanted … and I was shocked at how powerful this action was. The expression of my wishes not only made them more real for me, but also helped me to understand why I wanted these things at all. I was able to express to God and me all of my deepest motivations and secret fears that I buried so deeply that I didn’t even notice them. My prayers are more authentic, sincere, and vulnerable than ever. I don’t stop with reservations or excuses – I just lay my heart out before God. This way I could see my own heart more clearly than before.

When it came to my specific prayer, the answer I received was both yes and no. I got the green light where I least expected it and stumbled where I was convinced of my success. It was incredibly difficult, of course, but it was also a great gift. It showed me that I overestimated both my strengths and my weaknesses. It helped me to realize that my pride had blinded me to my own shortcomings and at the same time prevented me from realizing my strengths. It was a confusing moment of character reassessment that showed me how I dealt with things – and how I can fix those intricate paths. I am sure that I could not have seen clearly what God wanted to show me if I had not been so specific in my prayer.

It turns out that when we open ourselves up to God and invite Him to see us fully – warts and all – there is real grace. It is the grace to be able to see ourselves clearly and sometimes to see for the first time that our strengths are mistakes and sometimes our mistakes are strengths. And with this grace comes the hope and confidence that God will give us the strength to become more like the people He wants us to be – more like Him.