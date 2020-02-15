Manohar Lamani, headmaster of the Basrur school, said on Saturday that the life and teachings of Sevalal Maharaj should be included in textbooks.

He gave a special lecture here at the Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations organized by the district administration, the Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Kannada and Culture in the District Offices Complex.

Mr. Lamani said it was important that students learn about Sevalal Maharaj’s ideals and accomplishments.

He had initiated reforms in society. He had asked people to tell the truth, to give up violence and not to steal. He wanted people to stay away from vices, he said.

Preeti Gehlot, CEO of ZP, headed the function. Kumar Nayak, president of Banjara District Unit and department head, was present at the event.

