Laura Dern was celebrated by an LGBTQ choir at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

During an ironic section of the ceremony, the Chorus of Los Angeles kicked off for gay men to highlight the unsung LGBTQ moments of the nominated films.

These included Idina Mnezel in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez’s Pole Dance in Hustlers and Renee Zellweger’s press tour for Judy.

I think we can all match @GMCLA that @LauraDern. PERIOD. #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/akLp2N0YxP

– IFC (@IFC) February 9, 2020

With the audience laughing, the performance turned into an honor for Dern, which ran through her scenes in Marriage Story.

“Laura Dern trod on the couch, Laura Dern ordered a kale salad, Laura Dern sloppily dressed in court,” sang the choir, while Dern laughed loudly in the audience.

The tribute then shifted to Dern’s larger career, with stills from her previous films – including Jurassic Park – appearing on the big screen while the choir repeatedly sang her name.

Singer Alex Newell rounded off the performance by repeatedly appearing on the stage and emphasizing Dern’s name.

Dern had a glamorous appearance throughout the award season for her acclaimed portrayal of a ruthless divorce lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s marriage history.

The 52-year-old has won a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild Award, among others, and is sure to win the best supporting actress Oscar.

The cast and crew from Marriage Story were honored as a group at the Spirit Awards.