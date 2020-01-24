The lessons of the Dreyfus affair on the topic of anti-Semitism are more relevant than ever - World News

advertisement

The release of “An Officer and a Spy” last month, the adaptation of Robert Harris’ novel about the Dreyfus affair, staged by Roman Polanski, raises the question of the continuing universal fascination with a drama that finally took place 125 years ago , There is no doubt that the story of Alfred Dreyfus – the Judeo-French army officer, who was wrongly accused of treason and sentenced to solitary confinement on a remote island in the South Atlantic, continued to be justified despite the entire French government and French military fought were wrongly targeted against him – has the ingredients of a powerful and moving crime thriller and moral fairy tale.

Harris and Polanski focused on telling the story again, to Georges Picquart, the intelligence officer who, despite his own aversion to Dreyfus and the Jews in general, jeopardized his own career to determine Dreyfus’ innocence and the real ones Burdening the spy Once he was convinced that the Jew had been framed. That is also an inspiring story.

But the Dreyfus saga is more than just a good story. It also has an evergreen quality – a constantly renewing freshness and immediacy – because many of the questions raised in many societies are painfully relevant to this day.

For Hannah Arendt, a refugee from Nazi Germany and a scholar of totalitarianism, a direct line could be drawn from the anti-Semitism seen during the Dreyfus affair when she tried to eliminate the Jews. In “The Origins of Totalitarianism,” she called the affair “a grand dress rehearsal for a performance that had to be postponed for more than three decades.”

When lawyer and writer Louis Begley wrote “Why the Dreyfus Affair Matters” in 2009, he was affected by recent US military attacks on Muslim prisoners in Abu Ghraib, Iraq, and generally by a Post-9 inmate, through laws such as the Patriot Act to Combat Terrorism violated civil rights at home. The fear and xenophobia of the early 21st century in America reminded Begley of the atmosphere in French society in the 1890s. Begley’s outrage at racism and the erosion of the due process may seem a little strange today, not through his fault.

What about the Dreyfus affair, which polarized France in the 1890s and still resonates today with an uncanny immediacy that raises the question of whether humanity is really able to learn from its past mistakes? And what were the “lessons” of the matter?

“Crisis of the French Republic”

For a long time, it was his experience among the students of Zionist history, covering Dreyfus’s original conviction and “humiliation” in 1894-95, that convinced Theodor Herzl that the Jews would never succeed in entering European society to integrate their own state. Although Herzl biographer Shlomo Avineri has shown that Herzl’s Zionist awakening was triggered directly by the anti-Semitism that he experienced in his homeland of Vienna and not in France, he nevertheless agrees that Herzl finally understood the Dreyfus affair in Jewish terms , But Avineri believes that for France, anti-Semitism was just one factor in a symptom complex that divided a nation.

“It is the Dreyfus affair in Israeli and Jewish memory,” said Avineri, emeritus professor of political science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, “but this was a crisis of the French Republic. And it was a crisis in a wounded country.”

An 1896 photo engraving of the Battle of Bazeilles on September 1, 1870, in which French troops were defeated by Bavarian soldiers. The French were still shaken after the defeat of the Franco-Prussian War in 1894.

library of Congress

As monumental as the Dreyfus affair was for Fin-de-Siècle-France, it was really the continuation of a crisis that had struck the country for more than two decades. According to Avineri, in the 15 years before Dreyfus’ arrest, France had “an attempted military coup by a general, the murder of a president, and anarchist attacks on MPs. It was a very unstable republic. ”

Alfred Dreyfus’ arrest in October 1894 on charges of selling defense secrets to the German military attaché in Paris, and the ensuing “affair” would not have happened if France had not lost the Franco-Prussian War to Germany in 1870. It was a degrading one Defeat that made the country weak and vulnerable. As a result, with the fall of the second Napoleonic Empire, a democracy, the Third Republic, emerged, an apparently positive development. But the Republic, Avineri says, “was considered illegitimate by at least half of the population.”

Avineri says: “The Dreyfus affair was an exchange of blows because it was a symbol of the gap in France between a republican, largely secular population and a royal, nationalist, Catholic half. The fact that Dreyfus was Jewish only deepened her. “The values ​​of the Enlightenment still stand in many places against“ traditional ”values, be they religious, paternalistic or tribal values.

The war with Germany is hardly mentioned in the film version of “An Officer and a Spy”, which is extremely strange when you consider that Germany was the feared and hated enemy for which Dreyfus was accused of spying. France lost its honor not only to Germany in 1870, but also to the eastern provinces of Alsace and Lorraine. Dreyfus himself was born in the former in 1859, but when the war started, his Yiddish-speaking, French-speaking family uprooted and moved to Paris. There he attended the military school Ecole Polytechnique and was hired as an officer in 1880. His advancement into the army was steady, despite attempts by some of his superiors to keep him down.

Dreyfus’ initial success was evidence of the values ​​of the new French meritocracy, but these were values ​​that were not widely recognized in France at that time, not even in the General Staff of the Army, when evidence of a mole was suspected in the French Army immediately to Dreyfus, for no other reason than that he was a Jew. The influential writer and supporter of anti-Semitism, Maurice Barres, wrote at the time: “This Dreyfus was capable of betrayal, I concluded from his race.” Or as an arch-Jew hater, Edouard Drumont wrote shortly after Dreyfus ‘arrest: Captain Dreyfus’ affair … is simply another episode in Jewish history … All of this is just a deadly run, the curse of the race. “Ho-hum, what else could you expect from a Jew?

Consider the parallels to the split in Israel regarding Elor Azaria, the Israeli Armed Forces medic who shot a Palestinian knife in 2016 who had already been incapacitated and arrested. For much of the Israeli public and much of the cabinet, Azaria was a hero who became a victim of being persecuted by the army: he had killed someone who deserved to die, both from an attack on our armed forces and because of him belonged to the enemy.

On the other hand for the IDF brass, for the then Minister of Defense Moshe Ya’alon – hardly a fanatic about Palestinians – and for the public, for whom the terms “rule of law” and “due process” were still valid. it was crucial that Azaria be subjected to military justice because he acted independently and violated the army’s ethical code. So in both the Dreyfus and Azaria cases, they had a group that judged the victims by their nationality and expected the outcome of the proceedings to be made to a public who recognized that this was particularly the case in such cases. where the emotions are high, that the process is guided by the facts and the law.

Similarly, national identity can be understood as the heart of the Dreyfus affair and has helped make it a turning point for France. In the wake of the affair, the large differences in French understanding of their nationality became clear lines of struggle. And whether you believed that a Jew could ever be a real Frenchman was a litmus test of how you stood.

“General revenge”

The outbreak of the affair occurred less than a decade after another episode that politically shook France. In the 1880s, General Georges Ernest Boulanger, a military hero who became a popular war minister, became the subject of hopes and revered worship for an unlikely coalition of anti-republican groups, and seemed about to launch a military coup. before an arrest warrant was issued against him.

The nickname “General Revanche” (the French word implies a combination of “revenge” and “satisfaction”), and Boulanger actually embodied something between the dream of defeating Germany and reclaiming the lost provinces and the vague hope of restoring France’s imperial glory The prestigious Boulanger was “a savior for his followers, who was approached almost like a god,” wrote Wolfgang Schivelbusch in his comparative story “The Culture of Defeat”. “Save us from the abyss,” wrote one (Boulanger) admirer. “Lead our legions to glory. Lead our two sisters Alsace and Lorraine home with your strong hand… ”

Dreyfus is depicted in an illustration by Victor Lenepveu from 1899 as “Le Traître”.

In the end, Boulanger was unable to deliver the goods. As a wanted man, he fled the country before committing suicide in 1891.

According to the Hebrew University political scientist and Haaretz columnist Zeev Sternhell, “the Dreyfus affair would not have occurred and would have developed had the Boulanger crisis not been prepared beforehand.” The hugely popular Boulanger acted to undermine French democracy from within, “explains Sternhell,” Recruiting nationalism and the motherland against liberal democracy. “Anti-Semitism was practically inherent in these values.

“The Dreyfus affair raises the question of citizenship versus nationality,” said Sternhell. “Does that remind you of anything?” His raised eyebrow was almost visible on the phone line. I presume he was referring to the passage of the 2018 state law in Israel that reminded the country’s non-Jewish citizens that, to put it like George Orwell, “some Israelis are more equal than others.” But the growth of nationalism, often in a mystical or radicalized form, is a phenomenon that can be found on all continents today, with the exception of Antarctica. It is a predictable response to globalization, endless waves of refugees and the widening gulf between property.

When the Jews were emancipated in France in 1789, they were recognized as full citizens and were allowed to participate freely in civil life. “But now, at the Dreyfus affair, it was said that the French nation did not belong to all citizens,” continues Sternhell. “Everyone can be a citizen … (But) be a Frenchman – that’s a concept, a result of history, a mentality. It’s brain and heart. This is basically the point of the Dreyfus affair.”

“La France Juive”

Perhaps it turns out that the question of French citizenship has become particularly virulent in Algeria. Of course there was racial tensions in this overseas colony that occupied France in 1830. In addition to the country’s native Arab-Muslim and Berber population, Algeria was a destination for many Europeans in the second half of the 19th century – not only colonists from France but also immigrants from Italy, Malta and Spain. Anti-Semitism was widespread among them and not among the local Muslims.

Part of it was based on economic competition in times of local and global economic crises, part on the aversion to the alleged inability of the Jews to assimilate, and part on the cynical political manipulation of people exposed to the first two tendencies.

Historian Sophie B. Roberts, in her 2018 book, Citizenship and Anti-Semitism in French Colonial Algeria, 1870-1962, describes with worrying details how political figures, especially at the local level, created careers to promote people’s hatred of Jews. The phenomenon is so significant, she writes, “It is important not to look at the Algerian anti-Semitic crisis with a view to the Dreyfus affair. Rather, one has to examine the Dreyfus affair through the lens of Algerian anti-Semitism and understand it as the Algerian and metropolitan anti-Semites did: as an opportunity. ”

For example, Roberts describes the rise of Max Régis, a Algerian-born French of Italian descent, who introduced a number of anti-Jewish ordinances during a short term as mayor of Algiers. More importantly, the demagogic Régis, who spoke of “watering” the tree of our freedoms with Jewish blood, triggered a wave of unrest in Algeria in the late 1890s that resulted in deaths and substantial property damage to the Jews. These had their parallels in the French metropolis, where 30 cities were attacked by Jewish companies.

An anti-Semitic cartoon on the front page of La Libre Parole, 1893.

Roberts also quotes a French novel from 1911 entitled “Daniel Ulm: Officier Juif et Patriote” by the writer Jean Steene. The title character is a young Alsatian Jew who was born in Algeria and travels to Paris to become an officer in the French army. There, this patriotic supporter of the ideals of the French Republic – like Dreyfus – encounters hatred of Jews. When he returns home after the anti-Jewish riots of 1898, Daniel asks his father what he thinks about the Dreyfus affair and what he sees as the reason for the violence in Algiers.

The father replies rhetorically: “Is it the Dreyfus affair? But it just seems to be an excuse … Is it a lack of patriotism? But all Algerian Jews were strong patriots. They have proven it by picking up language, customs and French ideas with astonishing speed … And what is this patriotism in the name of which all Spaniards and Maltese naturalized yesterday act? ”

In 1898, Algeria was allocated six seats in the French Chamber of Deputies: four of these seats were occupied by professional anti-Semites, particularly journalist Edouard Drumont, who was probably the most influential anti-Semitic figure in French history. Drumont’s 1,200-page La France Juive, published in 1886, meticulously described how the Jews were responsible for almost all diseases that had ever affected France, and provided a quasi-scientific explanation for the racist inferiority of the Jews, to which he added her eternal perfidy. As Ruth Harris, historian at Oxford University, wrote in her 2010 book “The Man on Devil’s Island”, Drumonts “combination of … two strands, religion and science, gave the book its special power.”

In his newspaper La Libre Parole (The Free Word), Drumont joyfully reported in October 1894 the arrest of a Jewish army officer on suspicion of having disclosed secrets to the German enemy. A month later, he published the officer’s name. For Drumont, however, the Alfred Dreyfus case was the latest in a series of scandals and matters that could be attributed to the shameful Jews. This included the collapse of Union Generale Bank in 1882 (founded by a Catholic financier who attributed the failure of his company, which contributed to a 15-year economic slump, to a conspiracy of “Jewish finance” and “state Freemasonry”). a bribery scandal related to the construction of the Panama Canal, in which thousands of French families were deprived of their savings and some of whom were Jews; and a host of overseas military adventures, the failure of which could be blamed on the Jews.

The anti-Dreyfusard

In a 1994 article that explored the myths of Dreyfus opponents and Dreyfus supporters, historian Michael Marrus quoted another anti-Semitic activist, Maurice Barres – the man who said Dreyfus’ guilt could be put down to “his race.” “Derive. Barres wrote about “the influence of Rothschild” – without naming a specific member of the banking family – and described a figure whose power over the economic life of people, both visible and hidden, was almost complete.

A photo of the opening of the Dreyfus retrial on August 7, 1899, which confirmed his belief.

Library of Congress / Valerian Gribayedoff

In the mining regions of northern and southern France, for example, “entire population groups live by his grace; The soil is dug out and shoveled in all directions by his work, right under the foundations of the houses and the roots of his harvest. But elsewhere, where its power is not obvious, it is probably just as great. Indeed, Rothschild’s possibilities seem unlimited, since the finances of the major European powers depend entirely on him. ”

Dan Diner, Professor of Modern History at the Hebrew University, sees a common thread between thinking like that then and now. “The Jews symbolize something specific. And she is touched by all the propaganda that (today) has to do with the (billionaire philanthropist George) Soros. On the one hand, one can say that the Jews are gatekeepers of egalitarianism, liberalism and openness – it is as if the Jews kept the gates open in relation to the relationship with foreigners and symbolized the liberal world with equality in the 19th century. But on the other hand – and this has to do with our conflict here (in Israel-Palestine) – looking back at Algeria in 1898, you can see how the Jews stand between the European French in Algeria and the Muslims. And the Jews are very vulnerable with such a status. They are connected but not connected to the French and French, and they are connected and not connected to the population who enters the political and civilian reservoir of French. ”

Forming a camp of dedicated supporters for Dreyfus’ innocence – personified by Emile Zola, author of the legendary essay “J’Accuse” (and a man who helped publicize the Rothschild myth a decade ago) behind the collapse of Union Generale), but also Georges Clemenceau, Bernard Lazare, Senator Auguste Scheurer-Kestner, Solomon Reinach and of course Georges Picquart – is an integral part of the Dreyfus saga, and there is good reason to believe that without the courage and the Support from the group and the Dreyfus family, Alfred Dreyfus, would have died on Devil’s Island without a trial, a subsequent pardon of the president (after his second conviction) and finally, in 1906, his full justification.

But his followers were a diverse group, and by the end of the affair they had split bitterly over Dreyfus’ decision to accept the pardon in 1899. A pardon freed Dreyfus, but it did not exonerate him and did not lead to the criminal prosecution of those responsible for drafting Dreyfus – in fact, everyone involved in the case received an amnesty the following year.

The final disagreement among the Dreyfusards was tragic for Ruth Harris, but showed the highly emotional mood that prevailed in both camps. In her book, she describes the two main allegations against the Dreyfus family, who decided to accept the pardon and thus save Alfred’s “skin” instead of continuing to fight to prove his innocence: they were “selfish to the point of cowardice” , and that they couldn’t see or embody higher principles. For his part, Mathieu (Alfred’s brother and main ally) was angry because only he and Lucie (Alfred’s steadfast woman) knew that Alfred had barely survived, that “saving his skin” was not an easy thing.

Both Picquart and lawyer Ferdinand Labori, who had been shot and badly wounded while leading Dreyfus’ defense at the second court in Rennes, “began to believe,” writes Prof. Harris, “that Alfred, Mathieu and (politicians and writers Joseph) Reinach was too busy with ‘narrow’ Jewish interests. ”The first two even tried to drive a wedge between the two brothers.

With the end of the Dreyfus’ innocence campaign, the need for unity and restraint fell by the wayside, and minor injuries but also fundamental differences came to the fore. The bad feelings became public and a gossiping press liked to publish the mutual accusations and insults when members of the Dreyfusard camp started attacking each other.

In a phone call, Harris said: “They turn on each other, the Dreyfusards, because (those who believed Dreyfus should have continued to fight) believe that the Jews are trying to protect themselves more than defending France. It’s a terrible story of what happens to them, and it was written from the stories because it’s so shameful. ”

According to Harris, “there is left-wing authoritarianism that becomes even clearer because they are alarmed by fear, because they are really fighting a conspiracy.” And so, after the affair, they start persecuting Catholics in the military and in other things. I was interested in the emotional undercurrent of what is happening. If people avoid facts, they cannot say that they are apologizing, they cannot go on. ”

For Harris, an American in Oxford, this has recently been expressed in the 2016 US presidential campaign: “When Trump said I could shoot someone in Manhattan and no one would care and I would get away with it – there was one deep truth (in that regard) that we didn’t understand at the time. It doesn’t matter how many lies Trump tells – for the right, he spoke of a truth that goes beyond the factual. ”

