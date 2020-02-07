Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 16th round of the 1980 design and was created for the team from 1982 to 1989.

One of the most popular jugs that have ever worn a Boston Red Sox uniform comes to The Villages.

Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd will attend the upcoming Red Sox Nation meeting, which will take place on Thursday February 20th at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts 30 minutes later.

The 60-year-old Boyd played for the Red Sox for eight years – 1982-89. He won 60 games for the team, with 31 of these victories coming from 1983 to 1985.

Boyd started 15 games in 1985 and completed 15 of them. He threw a total of 272.1 innings and totaled a whopping 154 strikeouts. The following year, he added 16 more wins and started Game 3 of the World Series.

Boyd attended Jackson State University and was selected by the Red Sox in the 16th round of the 1980 draft. He made his 1982 debut and played 10 seasons in the major leagues before retiring from problems with blood clots in his right arm. He also participated in the Montreal Expos (1990-91) and the Texas Rangers (1991). His last start was on October 1st, 1991. His overall record was 78-77 and he scored 799 goals and a earned run average of 4.04.

