Advertisement

Arab music lovers witnessed a live performance by the popular Saudi singer Ayed Yousef in the Global Village.



International concerts, first-class entertainment and spectacular fireworks rounded off the 25th Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on Saturday.

Advertisement

International superstar John Legend performed for his enthusiastic fans in the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, January 31. That same night, the young Syrian singer Faia also performed and showed her incredible voice.

Arab music lovers saw a live performance by popular Saudi singer Ayed Yousef in the Global Village on Friday.

The concert was included in the Global Village ticket and included the singer’s familiar use of multiple instruments, sounds, genres, and styles.

Rashed Al Majid, one of the most famous singers in the Middle East, performed his new song Dubai Kawkab Aakhar, which was created to celebrate the 25th DSF edition on Thursday. The Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al Mohandis also delighted fans with his talent, grace and style. The concert was awarded titles like Engineer of the Arabic Song and Voice of a Diamond and was full of unforgettable moments.

The Fortnite event at Swyp Market Outside The Box (MOTB) brought the gaming audience together and enabled participants to compete in extremely disruptive situations, including Battle Pass challenges.

The event showed stage appearances by regional and international influencers such as the global gaming sensation Faze Adapt in Burj Park and Downtown Dubai with games, dance challenges and a pinata.

Art lovers saw Liz Pichon’s brilliant illustrations come to life on stage during a Tom Gates production at the Mall of the Emirates theater.

Meanwhile, hundreds of women raced over the weekend to Dubai in a huge relay that has been on a world tour for a year.

The Women Riders World Relay (WRWR) drove into the city on their only stop in the Middle East with a crowded travel route and toured popular DSF locations such as the Hatta Wadi Hub, the City Walk, Last Exit and Al Seef. The tour ended at The Burj Park in downtown Dubai is on time for the DSF graduation ceremony.

A special projection over the Burj Khalifa with the DSF special song Dubai Kawkab Akhar inspired the audience.

[email protected]

Staff reporter

Advertisement