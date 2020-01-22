The legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones says that today’s market is like in early 1999, driven by a “crazy monetary policy”.

advertisement

The multi-billion dollar investor Paul Tudor Jones is amazed by the economic and monetary policy coming from Washington.

“We are in the craziest monetary and tax policy mix in history.” It is so explosive that it goes against every imagination. It reminds me very much of early 1999 [when inflation was low and stock markets skyrocketed]. The difference is that the Fed Funds rate was 4.75% – today it is 1.62%. Back then we had a budget surplus, today we have a deficit of 5% – you cannot make up for that. … it’s crazy times. ”

Paul Tudor Jones

advertisement

However, the current stock market rally is still far away, as unusually low interest rates and unprecedented budget deficits are boosting the economy and driving investors towards riskier assets, he said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

With the previous increase of 2.3% in January, the broad leading index S & P 500 increased

SPX, -0.27%

gained where it left off last year when it returned 28.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.52%

has risen 2.8% since the beginning of the month, and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, -0.19%

has increased by 4.4% since the beginning of the year.

“We are in such extraordinary times. We have never seen such a fiscal mix of money so it speaks for a massive blow-off at the top,” said Jones, adding that the top could be far away, for example because of the Nasdaq grew 130% between early 1999 and the top of the market in 2000.

“In theory, the top odds will be much higher,” he continued. “The animal spirits will go away, the stock markets will go away until the Fed is at stake [and reverses the crazy monetary policy they operate].”

Jones also noted that the stock market suffered “a series of 6% corrections” in 1999 and that a “curveball” that could trigger a pullback is the coronavirus that has spread across Asia in recent weeks. “I think that’s a big deal,” he said, comparing the diseases to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] between 2002 and 2004.

Do not miss: 4 surprising facts about China’s new mysterious disease

“Looking at events in 2003, estimates range from [China’s GDP reduction] 0.5% to 2%, half a percent for Southeast Asia, and the equity markets have sold in double digits,” he said.

“If you just look at the escalation of the reported cases, it feels very similar,” he added. “There is no antidote, no vaccination – we don’t even know how long the incubation period is. And you are obviously preparing for the longest travel time in China.” With the Lunar New Year on January 25th.

The disease killed nine people and infected hundreds more, according to the latest estimates, Bloomberg reports.

advertisement