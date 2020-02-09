Until 1964 Beatlemania was in full effect on both sides of the pond, and it was bubbling even before the Beatles’ legendary debut on the Ed Sullivan Show that day in 1964.

Regardless of what many people believe, it wasn’t the first time the Beatles appeared on American television. The group was at the center of the news last year when the established US media tried to wrap their heads around these four mop-top boys from Liverpool.

The Beatles were hailed as the next worldwide craze and the first band to come from England worth losing their coolness. That meant that appearing on Ed Sullivan’s variety show was almost a guarantee. The show’s reputation for launching acts began to gain momentum, and the chance of being broadcast to 100 million television owners was certainly too great to be rejected for the Fab Four.

Even then, the band knew what it was worth. Instead of happily signing on the dotted line, the group asked for their travel expenses to be covered and a participation fee of $ 10,000. It was unprecedented and the show’s producers tried for the first time to negotiate a deal with their proposed act. If the Beatles did three shows, they would have a deal: The Beatles would come to America.

The show will go down in history as one of the most organic shows ever. The Ed Sullivan Show could attract an audience if needed, but this was not known. Paul McCartney recalls in Anthology: “Seventy-three million people are said to have seen the first show. It is said to still be one of the largest television viewers in the United States. ”

“It was very important. We came out of nowhere with funny hair and looked like puppets or something. It was very influential. I think that was really one of the big things that broke us down – the hairstyle was originally more than the music. Many fathers wanted to switch us off. They said to their children: “Don’t be fooled, they are wearing wigs.”

“A lot of fathers switched it off, but a lot of mothers and children got them to keep it. All of these children have grown up and tell us that they remember it. It’s like, “Where were you when Kennedy was shot?” People like Dan Aykroyd say, “Oh man, I remember that Sunday night. We didn’t know what hit us – just sat there and watched Ed Sullivan’s show.” Until then there were jugglers and comedians like Jerry Lewis and then suddenly the Beatles! ”

It is an interesting idea to understand. Yes, America was the birthplace of rock’n’roll, but at least on television it had been heavily disinfected for the audience. Now Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr managed to upset the nation without ever doing anything unusual.

Although more than a third of the Americans tuned in to see the moment the Beatles broke through America, Ray Bloch, the show’s musical director, was not so enthusiastic about the band: “The only thing that’s different is them Hair as far as I can tell. I give them a year. ”

When they arrived at Studio 50 in New York, they were ready for their live debut on US television. They were in good shape and ready to rock and roll. The live debut was broadcast from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and was only witnessed by 728 viewers in Studio 50. An estimated 73,700,000 spectators sat in 23,240,000 homes in the United States to perform the band. Until then, the record for television viewers had been broken in a comfortable way.

George Harrison once noted the importance of the show: “We knew Ed Sullivan was the big one because we received a telegram from Elvis and the Colonel.” And I heard that there were no or very few reported crimes during the show. When the Beatles were on Ed Sullivan, even the criminals took a ten minute break. “

The Beatles’ performance was groundbreaking for those who saw them. In the first half of the program, they sang “All My Loving”, “Till There Was You” and “She Loves You”, followed by a commercial break.

A remarkable moment of Beatles iconography took place during “Till There Was You” when each member of the band was captured on screen by the television cameras with their names as subtitles. When the cameras arrived at John Lennon, an additional label read “Sorry, girl, he’s married”.

Ed Sullivan’s other guests – Georgia Brown & Oliver Kidds, Frank Gorshin, Tessie O’Shea – followed, whereupon the Beatles returned to the stage playing “I saw them there” and “I want to hold your hand”. It would be one of the most groundbreaking moments in music and television.

The Beatles stopped America for an hour on Sunday, February 9, 1964, and then made them all dance.

Check out some of the Beatles debut performances on the Ed Sullivan Show:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qXyw1JiW7I [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jenWdylTtzs [/ embed]