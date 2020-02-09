Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” knocked out the Israeli left. The camp, which was so proud to represent rational western thinking, pure wisdom and sophisticated logic in the Middle East, has given up all of this for the coming of the Messiah.

The breaking of half a century of illusion – that the “world” would quickly force Israel to end the occupation, leave the Palestinian Territories and celebrate Palestinian independence – has pushed the left into the strategy of its political rivals from the religious right. Instead of a political action plan, they expect salvation from heaven.

Akiva Eldar promised last week in Haaretz that “the occupation will end one day. That will happen in 10 years, or in 50 or 100 years. “And how does Eldar know that salvation will take place? It’s simple: “Nations don’t give up their identity and their right to self-determination. They fight for them until blood flows and in the end they win.”

Is that true? The story is filled with examples of nations that have lost their identity, have been assimilated to other nations, or have lived under occupation and oppression for a long time. This is also happening in our time in the age of neoliberal globalization, from Facebook and Twitter – not only in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The peoples of Scotland, Tibet and Kurdistan are older than the Palestinians, live in a coherent area and have a rich culture – but do not enjoy national independence and are governed from outside.

And even if Eldar is right and the Israeli occupation ends in 2120, how exactly will this help the people who live now, or even their children? His only suggestion to current and future Palestinian leaders is to maintain their national dignity and reject Netanyahu, Trump, and their heirs’ humiliating proposals for surrender, in the hope that the wheel will spin and Israel weaken.

In other words, stay with the status quo until circumstances change. This is the exact plan of the Israeli right that sat on the territories to hatch and expand the settlements until an American president appears who regards the occupation as the historical right of the Jewish people, not as a violation of international law. as its predecessors believed.

Similar to Eldar last week, my Haaretz colleague Dmitry Shumsky is certain that Israel will lose because “nothing makes the Palestine question a symbol of the global struggle between supporters of equality and freedom and the international of racists of all countries will stand next to the Israeli occupier. ”

Shumsky does not explain what has prevented Palestine from becoming such a symbol until now and realizes that this is a utopian dream. At least he offers an action plan until the dream comes true: “Organized, coordinated civil disobedience” against the planned annexation in the West Bank. It does not give details of how disobedience “against Jewish ethnocratic rule in the occupied territories” is conducted, who will organize it and who will coordinate it.

As a first step, Shumsky, who until recently was an enthusiastic supporter of Meretz, now intends to vote for the common list of Arab parties, which he believes means “civil and national equality between the Mediterranean and the Jordan” means a change from the Idea of ​​two states into one state.

This country of equality between the Mediterranean and Jordan, which will end the anti-democratic occupation and turn Zionism into “Israstin”, will also end the Palestinian national movement. Because the moment that Hamas runs for the Knesset and Yahya Sinwar, leader of the group in Gaza, under the image of Theodor Herzl, swears allegiance while “Hatikva” is playing in the background, it will be difficult for him to hold the Palestinian flag with the same uncompromising determination to swing that Eldar promises. Maybe it is easier to wait for the Messiah to come and share the country?