The manufacture of the toys that give kiwi children so much pleasure creates millions of “abandoned” children in China, according to the China Labor Watch workers’ representative.

It is estimated that 61 million children stay in their rural hometowns and villages while their parents work in factories in remote cities for low wages, including those who manufacture toys sold in New Zealand.

The global toy industry was shaken by international reporting in 2016. Their “ethical” certification system, in which members such as McDonalds, Disney, Mattel, Lego, Schleich and Crayola participate, has launched a “family-friendly space” program to allow abandoned children to spend their holidays near their parents.

At the end of 2019, however, only 30 of the 1200 factories participating in the program were involved.

The backward children are the children of the “Nongmingong” – Chinese migrants who often live in factory dormitories – that Chinese factories rely on to meet the insatiable demand from western countries and increasingly from their own toy market.

In recent years there has been an international outcry over China’s “abandoned” children, whose parents lived in urban factories and worked by their children when grandparents raised their children. (File photo)

China has become the world’s factory and has helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, but according to China Labor Watch, factory wages remain below a realistic subsistence level.

China Labor Watch accused western toy manufacturers of contracting Chinese toy factories to make toys so cheap and pushed wages down, meaning the Nongmingong can’t afford to take their children home with them in the To be close to the factories where they work.

“There have been no improvements to one of the most fundamental factors that have contributed to the child abandonment phenomenon – low wages and long hours for workers,” said Li Quiang, founder of China Labor Watch.

The children left behind often stay with the grandparents, but up to 2 million have no adults to live with.

“Given the nature of the work in the toy industry, children are inevitably affected by migrant workers. Migrant workers prioritize work and earn an income that their families receive instead of building an emotionally supportive home,” said China Labor Watch in its Dark Side press release of the Glittering World report in November.

“Their grandparents and other family members are generally unable to provide the necessary education and support. Because children rarely see their parents, this has a significant impact on their development and emotional well-being.”

China has taken some measures to enable migrant children to go to school in the areas where their parents moved to work, but the problem remains, the report says.

Elaine Lu, program manager at China Labor Watch in New York, said that even if the children were with their parents, overtime in the peak season of 100 hours a month would hardly leave time for parents to spend with their children.

The real power lies with western toy companies, who have to pay more for the production of toys in order for wages to rise, she said.

According to Statistics NZ, toy prices have fallen in real terms since 2006.

Otherwise, Chinese factories would continue to keep wages low because of fears of losing contracts with factories in countries with even lower wages, such as Cambodia and Vietnam, Lu said.

“It makes you cynical,” she said.

A worker rests on an assembly line in an undercover photo taken by China Labor Watch.

Mark Robertson, senior vice president of the International Council of Toy Industries (ICTI) Ethical Toy Program, said the family-friendly space factory program would be expanded.

“In 2020, we plan to expand the program to cover 50 toy factories in China,” said Robertson.

ICTI does not publish a list of which factories have the program and which do not.

There was no way for the public to find out whether a particular toy, such as McDonald’s Happy Meal toy, was made in a factory where Nongmingong workers were employed with children left behind, or whether the Family-Friendly Space program was available in those factories was.

According to Robertson, ICTI also offers “training for immigrant parents” (MPT) to help workers build closer relationships with their abandoned children.

“In 2019, we held 20 MPT meetings with 859 employees in 13 factories. We plan to hold another 5 MPT meetings in the first quarter of 2020.”

New Zealanders get little insight into where and how the toys they buy are made.

The mother of two, Karla Capper, said she “probably naively” hopes that the New Zealand traders are responsible for this.

“As a parent, it can be difficult to reconcile all social and environmental factors with what your children want, especially when it comes to advertising.”

She said that if it were easier to see which brands were made in factories where workers were treated well, she would buy accordingly.

Even toy manufacturers who have registered for the ICTI Ethical Toy Program do not use a green, blue, orange and red logo on their packaging.

According to the program, over two-thirds of the world’s toys are manufactured in factories that are covered by China Labor Watch, although China Labor Watch calls it “a glamorous PR tool for the global toy industry”.

China Labor Watch’s November 2019 report at five ICTI-approved factories also referred to violations of Chinese labor law, including monthly overtime during the peak season of 60 to 126 hours per employee, despite the fact that the Chinese labor law applies overtime to 36 hours per month and a maximum of three hours of overtime per day.

The International Toy Industry Council has tried to persuade factories to build “family-friendly spaces” so that “abandoned” children can spend time with their parents during school holidays.

The factories that are the subject of the report manufacture products for companies like Disney, Hasbro, Mattel, Lego, Schleich, and Melissa & Doug, according to China Labor Watch.

The ICTI “investigated” and “refuted” the allegations, while many earlier this year accepted that several dozen were true.

In all factories, the monthly overtime in the high season was well over 36 hours, but was within the “working hours standard” of 72 hours total working hours per week.

In a factory, the queues for the dormitory showers could be an hour.

In another case, stamping in and out took up to 15 minutes, which meant one hour of unpaid work a day.

The China Labor Watch report states that some factory dormitories are in poor conditions.

Poor air quality, lack of training and safety equipment, unpaid induction training, bed bugs in workers’ dormitories, run down bunk beds, uninterrupted 15-day work periods, poor sanitation and partially blocked fire holes were found by ICTI in one or more cases more by factories.

There was even a curfew in a factory that did not allow workers to leave after 12 noon every night without a specific excuse such as illness.

ICTI audits are conducted by external auditors who ICTI “expects to meet the highest standards of integrity” and a confidential whistleblower channel has been introduced.

Simon Holdsworth of the New Zealand Toy Distributors Association says that New Zealand parents focus on toy safety.

But behind the scenes, well-known toy sellers, including The Warehouse and Farmers, have agreed ethical delivery terms for toy retailers to abide by it.

These terms and conditions require suppliers to demonstrate that their products are manufactured in factories that comply with local labor laws.

Like the ICTI program, these ethical delivery terms do not relate to major social problems such as those left behind, and consumers cannot demonstrate whether the guidelines actually prevent toys made under unsafe or exploitative conditions from reaching the shelves.

“It is quite difficult to verify that the toy you buy is ethically made. It’s a problem. We get this question from the public a lot,” says Lu.

The warehouse relies on monitoring its own supply chains and accepting test reports from third-party systems such as ICTI. However, its ethical supplier guidelines exclude reports from an audit system and reserves the right to reject suppliers whose reports may be “too good to be true”, including ICTI audits.

Luminous audit reports are said to “indicate a very high level of compliance with certain standards, which is significantly inconsistent with our knowledge of local norms and practices.”

HOW TO BUY ETHICAL TOYS

New Zealand toy buyers find little information on whether they are manufactured under ethical conditions.

New Zealand toys can be bought, but the choice is limited.

Holdsworth, who supplies toys from Airfix, Playmobil, and Sylvanian Families to retailers, craft stores, and game stores, says that buyers of major brands of toys can be sure that minimum labor standards and ethics are met.

However, this is not the case for ultra-cheap, unbranded toys starting at $ 2.

“It used to be that we didn’t get too much plastic across our borders. That has changed in the past few years. The amount of $ 2 stuff on the market is much bigger. It’s not a good thing, me . ” believe.”

Robertson admitted that consumers are currently lacking an online tool that a toy buyer can use to enter a product name. It indicates whether it was manufactured in an ICTI-tested factory, the name of the factory and the test report.

“We know that consumers are looking for more information about how and where toys and children’s products are made and that we are looking for consumer labels and ethical criteria in the industry,” he says.

While ICTI has a factory lookup tool on its website that anyone can use to check a factory’s certification status under the Ethical Toy Program, ICTI doesn’t even have a searchable database of member toy companies.