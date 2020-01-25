The Leesburg firefighters are fighting on Picciola Street, which burns the house owner

advertisement

A homeowner was burned by a fire in Picciola Road late Thursday evening.

This house in Leesburg on Picciola Road near Grove Avenue was devastated by flames on Thursday evening. The homeowner was taken to an area trauma center to treat the burns sustained during the fire.

When fire fighters arrived on Grove Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. on Engine 62, they found a working structure fire and went into rapid attack mode. Other firemen arrived a short time later and entered the burning house, according to a report.

The crews quickly put down the flames and made a cut in the garage door to gain access. Firefighters stayed on site for six hours to extensively overhaul the damaged structure.

The homeowner was taken to an area trauma center and treated for burns. The condition of this person was not available on Saturday. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The insulation of a burned-out roof covers the inside of a house in Leesburg that was damaged by fire on Thursday evening.

