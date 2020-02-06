DUBAI: Literature has the power to broaden people’s perspectives, especially on Arab experiences, which are often oversimplified, said an award-winning Lebanese writer.

In her latest book “The Night Mail”, Hoda Barakat, who lives in Paris, showed an example of how the West can generalize the experiences of people in the Middle East and make them their “reality”.

Barakat, who writes her novels in Arabic, said that her job as an Arab author was to correct this perception and better explain these regional struggles through the characters and stories she created.

“Literature has to be against our reality. There are too many media outlets to tell you what reality is. You have to face this reality in literature, ”she told Arab News on the sidelines of the Emirates Airline Literature of Festival in Dubai Festival City.

Barakat grew up in Lebanon and enjoyed reading what she initially thought was a “handicap” for her self-expression.

“I was very young and was very interested in reading. I had teachers who told me to express myself more and when I started to express myself it was very encouraging, ”she said.

But like many established authors, Barakat did not initially think of publishing their works.

“I started publishing very late for my age. I was 35 when I decided to publish my first book, ”she said.

Her first book was “Za’irat” or “Visitors” in English, a collection of short stories.

Only with the publication of her first novel “The Stone of Laughter”, which was widely recognized in the Arab world, did she feel like she was a writer.

Barakat added that writing novels is a decision to make and commit.

“I was unsure about the first novel I worked on. It wasn’t very serious, “she said, although she had many friends who encouraged her to publish.

Now Barakat can point to several prestigious awards, including the 2019 International Fiction Award for her recent work.

OneWorld, a London publisher, has partnered with her to reproduce all of her works, including the older novels, in English.

“There is so much work to do with OneWorld – I’m happy about it,” she said.

