The lawyer claims that a hasty phone call to social services led to Villager's illegal arrest

Janie Wong Minier

A lawyer claims that staff at a Villages Health System facility rushed to call social services, which illegally arrested a 77-year-old villager.

Janie Wong Minier of St. James Village faces a charge of household batteries after her arrest on January 3 at The Villages Healthcare Brownwood Care Center.

Minier and her husband had gone to the health facility on Brownwood Boulevard, where the employees noticed their black eyes.

A Minier lawyer alleged in a petition filed with the Sumter County Court that a misunderstanding resulted in Minier being arrested and her 53-year-old husband transferred to the U.S. Department of Child and Family Department of Adult Protection.

Minier was later released on her own responsibility, but the court prohibited her from contacting her husband, who has Alzheimer’s.

The Villages Health Care Brownwood Care Center.

The miner’s lawyer argues that ordering non-contacting is a “serious difficulty” for the couple.

The husband was reminded of an assisted living facility. The lawyer said there was no one in the application to take care of him. The couple bought their home in The Villages in 2012.

Minier has no previous arrests.

A status conference before Judge Paul Militello is scheduled for February 18.

