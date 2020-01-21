The lawsuit against Prince's unlawful death was dismissed

advertisement

The unlawful death lawsuit against the hospital, which had treated the singer for overdosing with fentanyl less than a week before his death, was dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed in April 2018 after Prince’s family continued to pursue the lawsuit. She claimed that a hospital’s failure to adequately diagnose and then treat an overdose resulted in the singer’s death in 2016.

According to an Associated Press report, the lawsuit has been “silently dismissed” in recent months. The fans had to get to a natural time when the event closed.

The defendant included the Minnesota doctor whom Prince had seen in the weeks before his death. The Trinity Medical Center was also in the dock after treating the singer for an opioid overdose a week before his death on April 21, 2016.

AP suggests that the plaintiffs have successively released the accused from the lawsuit in recent months. Dr. Michael Schulenberg, who treated Prince in his final weeks, was released in 2019, while claims against the Trinity Medical Center were finally dismissed in August.

