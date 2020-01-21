The launch of Disney + has advanced in the UK and Western Europe, pricing has been confirmed

advertisement

While North American viewers are using the extensive library of content from the Disney + streaming service, people in the UK, Ireland and other Western European countries are still waiting for the launch of the brand new service. The good news, however, is that Disney has brought the release date to March 24th.

With the launch of Disney +, which was originally scheduled for March 31, the service will be available a week earlier in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. The streaming service will be launched in other Western European markets in summer 2020, including Belgium, the Nordic countries and Portugal.

advertisement

In addition to the later release date, pricing was confirmed at GBP 5.99 / EUR 6.99 per month or GBP 59.99 / EUR 69.99 for an annual subscription.

The service was created with titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, war of stars, National Geographic and other cult brands. It also contains original content such as the hit war of stars series The Mandalorian. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The world after Jeff Goldblumand the live action movie Lady and the tramp,

Subscribe to Disney + when it starts in March? Let us know in the comments below or tweet us @ flickeringmyth…

advertisement