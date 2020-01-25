advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-4, qualifying for the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Halep was the runner-up of the tournament with Caroline Wozniacki and won the French Open for her first major.

The fourth-placed Halep next plays either Elise Mertens or CiCi Bellis.

Unseeded Iga Swiatek continued the exodus of seeded women players at the Australian Open with a 7: 5: 6: 3 win against Donna Vekic.

The 18-year-old Swiatek also hit two top 20 players last year and qualified for the fourth round of the French Open before losing to Simona Halep.

Vekic had beaten five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Swiatek and 15-year-old Coco Gauff are the only teenagers left over from the main women’s drawing.

Sixth-placed Belinda Bencic lost 6-0, 6-1 to Anett Kontaveit to join a number of senior women leaving Melbourne Park before the fourth round.

Bencic defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Bencic meets No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Naomi Osaka and No. 8 Serena Williams, who lost in the third round.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ended a series of six losses to Karolina Pliskova with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) win. The match in the Rod Laver Arena lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes. The second game lasted 17 minutes and 53 seconds before Pliskova completed his serve after six break points and twelve twos.

30-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, who has only played one set in the last six games against Pliskova, will compete against three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Kerber previously defeated Camila Giorgi in three sets.

The three-time major champion Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6: 2, 6: 7 (4), 6: 3 win against Camila Giorgi to continue her career as the winner over the Italian player.

Kerber has beaten Giorgi all five times, including three down under warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open.

Kerber won the Australian Open 2016 for her first major, followed by the US Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

Giorgi has never left the third round of a major except for Wimbledon.

