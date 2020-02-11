NEW YORK (AP) – The latest at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (all local times):

When Sabrina Giardina was asked a few years ago to raise and show a Great Dane puppy, the experienced owner of the Great Dane did not let himself be disturbed.

“No. I won’t do that. I don’t know how to do it,” she said.

About three years later, Giardina cheered her dog Margot Tuesday at the dog show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

It was the culmination of an unexpected, almost three-year detour into the world of dog shows for Giardina, husband Michael and their family. The Giardinas agreed to host and show Margot the puppy after its intended owner became ill, and the dog’s breeder helped them learn what to do.

After all the training, the baths, the fitness training (including nightly treadmill sessions for Margot in the weeks before Westminster) and the appearance in all weather conditions, Margot is a master and leaves after her turn Tuesday in the Dänring in Westminster.

“It’s bittersweet for us … It was a nice trip, but it’s a lot of work,” said Sabrina Giardina. But for Margot, “it’s a festival now – she’s a pet.”

She will celebrate with a special pleasure. The family planned to get her a cannoli from New York’s Little Italy neighborhood on her way home to suburban Oyster Bay.

Titus, the Bullmastiff, has had the best performance at the Westminster Dog Show and will reach the work group stage in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening.

It was a remarkable comeback for 3-year-old Titus, who was in danger of losing his left hind leg in March last year. Then something found a gentle titus in the North Carolina brush – co-owner Cassandra Carpenter thought it was a dwarf rattlesnake, vet Jess Hunter said it could have been a copper head.

Titus leg turned red, purple and black and swelled almost twice as big. But he recovered and topped 16 entries in the race round.

Titus still has a large, dark scar and Carpenter said the judges occasionally asked about it. After this performance, she will surely have a whole story to tell.

“This is my first breeding victory,” she said. “It is wonderful.”

While purebred dogs are running around the rings at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, animal rights activists are also trying to make an impression.

A small group protested outside the building on Tuesday, where dogs from Great Danes to Cocker Spaniels fought to be ranked best in their breed and to enter the next round of the competition.

The protest was the last in a series of demonstrations the group has organized at the fair for the ethical treatment of animals over the years.

Protesters say it is wrong to breed, buy, or sell dogs when the animal shelters are full of dogs that are up for adoption.

“Anyone who visits your local animal shelter and faces the dogs in need of a home would understand why PETA is here every year,” said deputy director Ashley Byrne.

The demonstrators also say that purebred lovers focus too much on the looks of the dogs and not on their health. For example, they indicate breathing difficulties that can occur in flat-faced breeds.

A request for the protest was sent to a Westminster spokeswoman.

According to the American Kennel Club, an umbrella organization for dog shows, which also includes Westminster, responsible breeders take dog health priority. The association defends dog breeding in order to preserve the dogs developed for certain functions and characteristics and to help people find the right dog for them.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.