The Latest: The 2008 finalist, Tsonga, is out of the first round race National sport

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Former Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga resigned from his first leg against Alexei Popyrin after falling two sets to one.

The 34-year-old Frenchman won the first set in a draw before losing the next two sets 6-2 and 6-1. He asked a trainer and informed the chairman that he could not continue. No reason was immediately given for his withdrawal. Popyrin remembered that he was motivated by Tsonga’s run to the 2008 Melbourne Park final, which ended in a loss to Novak Djokovic.

“I’ve never felt like this after a match. He was my hero as a child, ”said 20-year-old Popryin. “When he reached the final here, I was in my living room jumping around like a crazy boy. Seeing him retire in this match is just painful.”

The rain that caused the devastation with the schedule on day 1 had a negative impact on the second day of the tournament. Eight women’s singles games in the first round were postponed to Wednesday, as there was a gap on all places.

Rafael Nadal won Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0 in his first competitive game at Rod Laver Arena after losing the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic last year.

The high-ranking Nadal is chasing his 20th major individual title to set the record for Roger Federer’s men. He also wants to complete a collection by winning each of the four Grand Slam titles at least twice. He won the Australian title in 2009 and has since lost four finals at Melbourne Park.

The 33-year-old Nadal dropped a service game in each of the first two sets, but was too dominant for Dellien in 73rd place, a Bolivian who played his first game in the season’s first major and had previously only played five games in the major draw of a major.

“It’s a positive start,” said Nadal. “In the first round you want to win and straight sets are better.”

Maria Sharapova, the former No. 1 in the first round of the majors, lost at the Australian Open against Donna Vekic 6: 3, 6: 4.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam title winner, received a wild card for the main draw at Melbourne Park after her year-end scoring dropped to 136 in 2019 after an injury-free season. The 2008 Australian Open winner reached the fourth round here last year, missed the French Open, and then lost in the first rounds at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

It looks like a routine three-seater on the scoreboard, but it took two days and many interruptions for Milos Raonic to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Raonic led with two sets and 5-2, when heavy rain prevented his start against Lorenzo Giustino, a happy qualifying loser, who got a place in the main draw an hour before the first lap on Monday when Radu Albot retired.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist returned on day two to win 6-2, 6-1, 6-3. Raonic, who suffered a number of injuries and was the lowest among the 32 seeds in Australia, said I shouldn’t have had to do it on the opening day: “If I had served, I might have done it. But to receive and move, I don’t think so, ”he said. “And the rain came down pretty quickly. When it started, it wasn’t as if we could have played a point or two in the moments when it started to drizzle. “

Raonic reached the quarter-finals and fourth round at Wimbledon here last year, but missed the French Open and the U.S. Open due to injuries.

“Since the end of the season, I’ve taken the time to relax my back and do a few other things,” he said. “I was able to train for about six or seven weeks in a row without obstacles and without setbacks. I was grateful for that.

“Starting like this, especially after not playing many games, playing a fairly clean game and obviously coming back today and being efficient, all of these things are positive, something I can build on.”

In another game, which was played over two days, Fabio Fognini (12) prevailed from two sets down and held Reilly Opelka 3: 6, 6: 7 (3), 6: 4, 6: 3, 7 : 6 (5).

Runner-up Karolina Pliskova celebrated a 6-1, 7-5 win with a late break against Kristina Mladenovic on the second day of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena.

Pliskova, who lost here in the semifinals to eventual champion Naomi Osaka last year, started the season with a title in Brisbane.

“It’s a fresh start here,” said Pliskova. “In the weeks before, nobody really counted and nobody remembered. But I had some very good matches. “

Sixth-placed Belinda Bencic prevailed with a 6-3, 7-5 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Maria Sharapova meets Donna Vekic (19th) in the Rod Laver Arena. Sharapova, a five-time big winner and champion here in 2008, was injured and required a wildcard entry from the organizers to participate in the main draw.

The heavy rain that disrupted the opening day of the tournament gave way to sunny skies and pleasant playing conditions on the second day.

Rafael Nadal, the best, should face Hugo Dellien at Rod Laver Arena on the final day.

Former semi-finalist Johanna Konta has dropped out of the Australian Open after losing her first round match against Ons Jabeur 6: 4, 6: 2. It was the second game of 28-year-old Konta since the US Open last year after being paused due to chronic right knee tendinitis.

Konta lost to Brisbane International in the first round at the beginning of the year and later withdrew from Adelaide International.

Sydney-born Konta reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 2016. She lost to Jabeur the last time she played in Eastbourne in 2019.

The game was broadcast from Monday, when the pouring rain stopped all games on the outdoor courts in the late afternoon.

Mostly, the sunny sky returned to Melbourne Park for Day 2 of the Australian Open, a welcome change from Monday’s torrential rain, which forced dozens of matches to be suspended.

As a result, the organizers started to play on the outdoor courts half an hour earlier, while the games on the three covered main courts should start at the regular time. Karolina Pliskova, who played against Kristina Mladenovic, led the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Next up was the 2008 Australian Open winner, Maria Sharapova, who after a series of injuries needed a placeholder to force her off the tour and saw her rankings slip. She plays 19-year-old Donna Vekic.

Rafael Nadal, the top seed, can be seen for the first time on the last matchday in the Rod Laver Arena against Hugo Dellien.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

