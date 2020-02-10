The latest test result from the medical student who arrived in Thrissur from the Wuhan region of China and was the first positive case from India for that Roman Coronavirus (nCoV), was negative, health officials said on Monday.

Her condition is “stable”, they said.

According to the state health ministry, 34 people are currently in individual wards in various state hospitals.

“The result of the blood test of the first patient from Thrissur from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha shows a negative result. But we need confirmation from the NIV in Pune, ”a senior doctor told PTI.

After the first positive case of Thrissur was reported, two more Keralite students from Wuhan, The virus’ epicenter had been tested positive in the Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts.

The Department of Health had previously reported that the number of isolation departments in the state had dropped to 34.

“A total of 3,252 people are still being observed across the state, of which 3,218 are in quarantine,” a health ministry press release said.

The department has already sent at least 345 samples to the NIV in Pune for testing and so far 326 results have been negative.

The “state disaster warning” issued on February 3, was on Friday after no new positive infections were withdrawn were noticed.

