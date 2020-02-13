The murder has been going on for 22 years JonBenet Ramsey has seized the world.

That she was only 6 years old at the time of the murder is tragic enough, but the circumstances surrounding her death are even more terrible.

The hit podcast in recent weeks Killing JonBenet: The Last Suspects has followed a brand new investigation into one of America’s most heinous unsolved murders – all in an attempt to finally bring justice to JonBenet.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the beauty queen was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado eight hours after she was reported missing on Christmas Eve 1996. Her skull was battered and a garrote was placed around her neck. It’s unclear what turned out to be fatal – gagging or hitting the head, but what remains is the fact that the little girl’s killer is still at large over two decades after her death.

While the initial investigation was flawed – with misconduct by the police and prosecutors, as well as widespread evidence of tampering – the current investigation gets stuck in doubts and misinformation.

Now, for the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder that has ever been conducted is shared with podcast listeners. A team of internationally renowned investigators and journalists, experts and lawyers worked under the direction of JonBenét’s own father John, his family and closest friends.

Together, the team searched numerous new tips and clues, searched unprecedented evidence of crime scenes, searched hundreds of evidence pages and conducted many exclusive interviews.

