NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show:

While purebred dogs are running around the rings at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, animal rights activists are also trying to make an impression.

A small group protested outside the building on Tuesday, where dogs from Great Danes to Cocker Spaniels fought to be ranked best in their breed and to enter the next round of the competition.

The protest was the last in a series of demonstrations the group has organized at the fair for the ethical treatment of animals over the years.

Protesters say it is wrong to breed, buy, or sell dogs when the animal shelters are full of dogs that are up for adoption.

“Anyone who visits your local animal shelter and faces the dogs in need of a home would understand why PETA is here every year,” said deputy director Ashley Byrne.

The demonstrators also say that purebred lovers focus too much on the looks of the dogs and not on their health. For example, they indicate breathing difficulties that can occur in flat-faced breeds.

A request for the protest was sent to a Westminster spokeswoman.

According to the American Kennel Club, an umbrella organization for dog shows, which also includes Westminster, responsible breeders take dog health priority. The association defends dog breeding in order to preserve the dogs developed for certain functions and characteristics and to help people find the right dog for them.

