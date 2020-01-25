The Latest: Pavlyuchenkova goes into round 4 at the Australian Open National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ended a series of six losses against runner-up Katarina Pliskova with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) win. The match in the Rod Laver Arena lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes. The second game lasted 17 minutes and 53 seconds before Pliskova completed his serve after six break points and twelve twos.

30-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, who has only played one set in the last six games against Pliskova, will compete against three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Kerber previously defeated Camila Giorgi in three sets.

The three-time major champion Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6: 2, 6: 7 (4), 6: 3 win against Camila Giorgi to continue her career as the winner over the Italian player.

Kerber has beaten Giorgi all five times, including three down under warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open.

Kerber won the Australian Open 2016 for her first major, followed by the US Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

Giorgi has never left the third round of a major except for Wimbledon.

