MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Fourth Daniil Medvedev needed a medical break for a nosebleed before he defeated Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7: 5, 6: 1, 6: 3 and advanced to the third round.

The US Open finalist called for a medical break while leading 5-0 in the second set and requiring treatment to stop the bleeding.

Medvedev fought off four breakpoint chances in the sixth game of the third set and ended strongly.

Runner-up Karolina Pliskova continued her strong form at the Australian Open and campaigned for the third round with a 6: 3: 6: 3 win against Laura Siegemund.

“I’m happy to get through – that was an ugly game for me,” she said.

Last year at Melbourne Park, Pliskova lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals after collecting four match balls against Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

The rain in Melbourne Park has eased and about half of the outdoor courts are played after having to be washed off due to a nightly dust storm.

Rain and a nightly dust storm from northwestern Melbourne devastate the Australian Open schedule.

The first violent morning showers delayed playing on all outdoor courts. In combination with an earlier dust storm, a red layer formed on some outdoor spaces that made them unplayable in the morning.

Melbourne Park staff cleaned the fields with high-pressure hoses before light rain started in the early afternoon, forcing officers to close the roofs of the three main arenas. The rain grew heavier later and the game was interrupted in the only two games that started on outdoor spaces.

In the first match held in the Rod Laver Arena, the two-time Grand Slam individual champion Garbine Muguruza Ajla Tomljanovic beat 6: 3, 3: 6, 6: 3.

Sixth placed Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic reached the third round in Melbourne Park. Bencic won the French Open 2017 7-5 and 7-5 against Jelena Ostapenko, while Vekic won 19-4 and 6-2 against Alize Cornet.

Heavy morning showers delayed playing on the outdoor courts from at least 90 minutes to up to three hours. The game started on schedule at the other two venues with retractable roofs – the Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Court Arena.

Rafael Nadal, the top seed, should compete against Federico Delbonis in the Rod Laver Arena on the second evening. Local hope Nick Kyrgios should also play a night match against French veteran Gilles Simon at the Melbourne Arena.

The rain stopped in the late morning and the weather is mostly cloudy with gusty winds.

Due to the morning rain, the start of the game on the outdoor courts of the Australian Open was delayed by one hour.

The sun was shining and the rain had cleared in Melbourne Park when the three covered arenas started playing, but the outside seats were still damp from previous heavy rain showers.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza opened her game at Rod Laver Arena when she faced Ajla Tomljanovic. Rafael Nadal, the top seed, should play the final against Federico Delbonis in the same place.

The forecast was for clear but windy conditions for the rest of the day.

