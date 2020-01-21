advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

The three-time main winner Angelique Kerber prevailed in straight sets against Elisabetta Cocciaretto (6: 2, 6: 2) and ended the night session in the Rod Laver Arena. The two-time Grand Slam title list Svetlana Kuznetsova took the more difficult route on an outside court, but was content to end a long drought.

For the first time since 2017, Kuznetsova was able to leave the first round of a Grand Slam tournament after winning 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 4 against the runner-up of the French Open and the 15th Marketa Vondrousova. Former runner-up Kuznetsova won the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open. She skipped the Australian Open in 2018 and last year, losing to all three other majors in the first round in both years.

Kuznetsova will play Camila Giorgi in the second round at Melbourne Park, where she has reached the quarter-finals three times.

John McEnroe told Nick Kyrgios that he was proud of him and promised to donate $ 1,000 to every bush firing effort for every Aussie win at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1) in his first round at the Melbourne Arena, which was delayed a few minutes in the second set when the lights went out.

Kyrgios launched the tennis fundraiser, which raised millions of dollars for victims of the devastating wildfires by promising at the ATP Cup to donate $ 200 for every ace he hits this month. That evening, he spent 20 aces to get the fundraising going.

He served 14 against Sonego.

McEnroe was at times critical of the spirited Kyrgios, but recognized the good deeds in a television interview in court.

“I’m proud of you,” McEnroe said towards the end of the interview. Kyrgios, who reached the quarter-finals in Wimbledon in 2014 and a year later at the Australian Open, thanked the seven-time winner for the praise.

“I appreciate that,” said Kyrgios. “I’ll tear apart again!”

In another night game, last year’s runner-up at the US Open, Daniil Medvedev, the quarter-finalist of the Australian Open, Frances Tiafoe, beat the Rod Laver Arena 6: 3, 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 2.

“It was a very difficult game,” said the fourth Medvedev.

Garbiñe Muguruza is a two-time Grand Slam title winner, but she was certainly on her way to a third consecutive round when she dropped the opening set against American qualifier Shelby Rogers at the Australian Open.

And then Muguruza turned it around remarkably, picking up 12 of the last 13 games to beat Rogers 0: 6, 6: 1, 6: 0.

Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017 and took 1st place in the ranking.

But it was not sown in Melbourne Park and started as badly as possible.

So what did she think late in that first sentence?

Muguruza recalled, “I said to myself, ‘Hey, you’re here, you’re on the court, you’re playing (at the) Australian Open. It’s a special moment, so just stay here and keep fighting.’ “

At the Melbourne Arena, the lights went out in the second set of Nick Kyrgios’ first round game against Lorenzo Sonego.

While the players sat on the chairs in the field during a forced break and took a breather, the spectators waved mobile phones in the air to bring some light into the stadium.

Kyrgios said that he likes to play in the arena, one of the three covered stadiums in Melbourne Park, because the crowd really gets involved.

The interruption did not last long and soon Kyrgios took the lead with a tie to 6: 2, 7: 6 (3).

Cici Bellis won a Grand Slam game for the first time in almost three years after a series of appearances.

The 20-year-old Californian, who once took 35th place, went 6-0 and 6-2 against Tatjana Maria from Germany in the second round of the Australian Open.

Bellis had to pause for about 20 months because she had to have four operations on her right wrist or arm.

Her last victory in a major tournament was in 2017 in the third round of the French Open.

A year ago, Bellis said at the time: “I didn’t think I would be here.”

The two-time major winner Simona Halep fell and secured three points in the first set before she recovered and Jennifer Brady defended 7-6 (5) and 6: 1 in the first round.

Halep has had four first round exits at Melbourne Park, but since reaching the final here in 2018, she has secured match balls in the third round and semi-finals.

She won the French Open 2018 and Wimbledon last year and is fourth in Australia.

Halep injured her right wrist when she stumbled onto the pitch in game 10 and was broken in game 11. But she immediately broke back when Brady served for the set, and then dominated from the middle through the tiebreaker.

Brady had defeated the former number 1 Maria Sharapova and the leader Ash Barty in a warm-up tournament and had brought Halep into trouble in the first set with her powerful ground hits.

Due to a back injury, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, runner-up at the Australian Open 2008, had to resign two sets back.

The 34-year-old Frenchman won the first set in a draw before losing the next two sets 6-2 and 6-1. He asked a trainer and informed the chairman that he could not continue.

“I have back problems,” said Tsonga. “It is annoying to be annoyed when I play since I came from Doha. I am in pain.”

“Well, yes, it is difficult for me to deal with at the moment. It is new. I will go home and see what I have to do with my doctors and think about it.”

Tsonga lost the final at Melbourne Park to Novak Djokovic 12 years ago.

Rafael Nadal won Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0 in his first competitive game at Rod Laver Arena after losing the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic last year.

The high-ranking Nadal is chasing his 20th major individual title to set the record for Roger Federer’s men. He also wants to complete a collection by winning each of the four Grand Slam titles at least twice. He won the Australian title in 2009 and has since lost four finals at Melbourne Park.

The 33-year-old Nadal dropped a service game in each of the first two sets, but was too dominant for Dellien in 73rd place, a Bolivian who played his first game in the season’s first major and had previously only played five games in the major draw of a major.

“It’s a positive start,” said Nadal. “In the first round you want to win and straight sets are better.”

Maria Sharapova, the former No. 1 in the first round of the majors, lost at the Australian Open against Donna Vekic 6: 3, 6: 4.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam title winner, received a wild card for the main draw at Melbourne Park after her year-end scoring dropped to 136 in 2019 after an injury-free season. The 2008 Australian Open winner reached the fourth round here last year, missed the French Open, and then lost in the first rounds at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

It looks like a routine three-seater on the scoreboard, but it took two days and many interruptions for Milos Raonic to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Raonic led with two sets and 5-2, when heavy rain prevented his start against Lorenzo Giustino, a happy qualifying loser, who got a place in the main draw an hour before the first lap on Monday when Radu Albot retired.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist returned on day two to win 6-2, 6-1, 6-3. Raonic, who suffered a number of injuries and was the lowest among the 32 seeds in Australia, said I shouldn’t have had to do it on the opening day: “If I had served, I might have done it. But to receive and move, I don’t think so, ”he said. “And the rain came down pretty quickly. When it started, it wasn’t as if we could have played a point or two in the moments when it started to drizzle. “

Raonic reached the quarter-finals and fourth round at Wimbledon here last year, but missed the French Open and the U.S. Open due to injuries.

“Since the end of the season, I’ve taken the time to relax my back and do a few other things,” he said. “I was able to train for about six or seven weeks in a row without obstacles and without setbacks. I was grateful for that.

“Starting like this, especially after not playing many games, playing a fairly clean game and obviously coming back today and being efficient, all of these things are positive, something I can build on.”

In another game, which was played over two days, Fabio Fognini (12) prevailed from two sets down and held Reilly Opelka 3: 6, 6: 7 (3), 6: 4, 6: 3, 7 : 6 (5).

Runner-up Karolina Pliskova celebrated a 6-1, 7-5 win with a late break against Kristina Mladenovic on the second day of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena.

Pliskova, who lost here in the semifinals to eventual champion Naomi Osaka last year, started the season with a title in Brisbane.

“It’s a fresh start here,” said Pliskova. “In the weeks before, nobody really counted and nobody remembered. But I had some very good matches. “

Sixth-placed Belinda Bencic prevailed with a 6-3, 7-5 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Maria Sharapova meets Donna Vekic (19th) in the Rod Laver Arena. Sharapova, a five-time big winner and champion here in 2008, was injured and required a wildcard entry from the organizers to participate in the main draw.

The heavy rain that disrupted the opening day of the tournament gave way to sunny skies and pleasant playing conditions on the second day.

Rafael Nadal, the best, should face Hugo Dellien at Rod Laver Arena on the final day.

Former semi-finalist Johanna Konta has dropped out of the Australian Open after losing her first round match against Ons Jabeur 6: 4, 6: 2. It was the second game of 28-year-old Konta since the US Open last year after being paused due to chronic right knee tendinitis.

Konta lost to Brisbane International in the first round at the beginning of the year and later withdrew from Adelaide International.

Sydney-born Konta reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park in 2016. She lost to Jabeur the last time she played in Eastbourne in 2019.

The game was broadcast from Monday, when the pouring rain stopped all games on the outdoor courts in the late afternoon.

Mostly, the sunny sky returned to Melbourne Park for Day 2 of the Australian Open, a welcome change from Monday’s torrential rain, which forced dozens of matches to be suspended.

As a result, the organizers started to play on the outdoor courts half an hour earlier, while the games on the three covered main courts should start at the regular time. Karolina Pliskova, who played against Kristina Mladenovic, led the day at the Rod Laver Arena.

Next up was the 2008 Australian Open winner, Maria Sharapova, who after a series of injuries needed a placeholder to force her off the tour and saw her rankings slip. She plays 19-year-old Donna Vekic.

Rafael Nadal, the top seed, can be seen for the first time on the last matchday in the Rod Laver Arena against Hugo Dellien.

