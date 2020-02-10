NEW YORK (AP) – The latest at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (all local times):

Small dogs have their day at the Westminster Kennel Club Show.

Pomeranian, papillons and other toy dogs are in the rings on Monday, as are terriers and the diverse category of dogs known as “non-athletic” breeds.

They range from Dalmatians, Bulldogs and Poodles to lesser known breeds such as the Löwchen, the Norwegian Lundehund and the Xoloitzcuintli – this is “Shoh-Loh-Eetz-KWEENT-Lee”, a hairless breed from Mexico.

Backstretch the bulldog took in the scene as it waited for the competition. Only 12 weeks after she had a litter of puppies, she was again in a competitive condition and ready to present herself with the owner and handler Valery Scrimo from Saratoga Springs, New York.

The daily ranking selects the best dog for each breed. These winners will compete in Madison Square Garden from Monday evening, where the best show will be given on Tuesday evening.

What makes a championship obedience dog? The Westminster Kennel Club knows it by heart.

A Labrador retriever named Heart won the Westminster obedience competition on Sunday, extending her championship over the five-year competition.

With this in mind, department head Linda Brennan says they don’t plan to compete next year.

“I think it’s only fair to step aside,” said Brennan, an obedience coach from Columbia, New Jersey.

The competition requires dogs to sit, stay, pick up a toy on command, and stay with their guides while walking around other people, among other things. The finalists used to do complex six-minute routines themselves, but Westminster changed things this year to align them more closely with other attempts at obedience.

Heart, 7 years old, performed the maneuvers with a wagging tail.

“She loves this environment – she really does. She finds it very exciting and very stimulating, ”said Brennan.

Don’t lose heart, everyday dog ​​owners: Heart also behaves badly from time to time outside the ring.

“She has her little naughty habits,” said Brennan with a smile.

