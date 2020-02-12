DUBAI: It’s a new year and there is a new diet on the horizon. This comes with a number of A-list fans, including Jennifer Anniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson, and claims to make you feel younger than lighter too. You might be forgiven for rolling your eyes and returning to your morning croissant, but wait a minute, this quick imitation diet could actually be something you can sink your teeth into.

ProLon’s 5-day meal plan promises not only weight loss, lowering cholesterol and inflammation, and reducing the risk of diabetes and obesity, but also rejuvenation and anti-aging. As with any new diet plan, always consult your doctor before considering a change in diet.

“Longer fasting is different from intermittent fasting because it goes beyond weight loss,” said Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO and Chairman of L-Nutra Inc, owner of ProLon. “After the third day of full fast, the body goes into a crisis, prompting the cells to use fat and dirt as food, which forces the cells to cleanse and rejuvenate – and to become biologically younger, which is important to live longer and healthier. “

But this menu includes a mix of vegetable soups, shakes, energy bars, supplements, and snacks of 1,100 calories on the first day and about 800 calories afterwards. How can it have the same effect as fasting?

According to the company behind the product, it is the combination and timing of the food that is not recognized by the cell’s food sensors. They are not registered as satisfied and believe that the body is actually fasting.

The meal plan that gives you $ 300 back for the five days was set in the United States in November 2016. (Shutterstock)

“The most important factor is the formulation and combination of carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats (macros) and the time of day they are ingested, not the calorie count,” said Antoun, who recently participated in Arab Health at Dubai’s world trade center to start the product.

“What has cost the millions of dollars in research is to find macro sequences that could actually be ingested at 800 calories and still don’t trigger food signals.”

Well, five days seem manageable, but what happens after that? “If you have no weight or metabolic problems and are doing it for rejuvenation reasons, we recommend doing this three or four times a year,” Antoun noted. “If you are overweight or obese, do this once a month for three months and in between eat a Mediterranean or Pescatarian diet that is the right amount of calories for your BMI, gender, and goals. Continue adding ProLon every three months until you reach your target weight. “

The menu that will get you back $ 300 for the five days was created in November 2016 in the U.S. and launched in the UK and Europe before L-Nutra contemplated the Middle East for 2020 launch. “The Middle East has five of the 20 countries in the world with the highest rate of overweight and obese people,” said Antoun. “And the UAE is always a pioneer country in the region, so it was a natural next step to start here. The region is also interested in the elements of rejuvenation and anti-aging.”

But will the region take over the plant element? “ProLon is a 5 day diet and the first time you have been on such a short and effective diet,” said Antoun. “The vegetable penetration is not high in the region, but five days are completely feasible. It had to be herbal to be effective. “

Dr. For his part, Nasr Al-Jafari, medical director and functional medicine doctor at the DNA Health Center in Dubai, said: “Many customers are now focusing on gut health, paying attention to potential food sensitivities and implementing elimination plans to help them lose weight.

“It is reassuring that some people have realized that it is not only what you eat that matters, but also meal times (circadian rhythm) and frequency (fasting). These are two additional nutritional levers that are needed to fight the Weight loss is critical. “

He continued to give his opinion on the new plan.

“We often use fasting mimicking techniques as an alternative to pure water fasting (i.e. only water and non-caloric liquids are allowed – herbal tea, black coffee). A popular approach was the “5-day Fasting Imitation Diet” (FMD). This is a science-based diet plan that offers many of the proven health benefits of real fasting, including weight loss. “

