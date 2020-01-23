advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep defeated the British qualification Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round.

Halep finished fourth at the end of 2019, her sixth place in the top five in a row at the end of the year. She will next play either Danielle Collins or Yulia Putintseva.

It was a difficult start to the day with rain showers and outdoor spaces that had to be washed with high pressure hoses due to the night rain and dust storm in the northwest of the city. The weather improved and the organizers managed most single games, although 13 double games had to be postponed.

The two-time finalist of the French Open, Dominic Thiem, interrupted Alex Boults serve in the third game of the fifth set and went into the third round with a 6: 2, 5: 7, 6: 7 (5: 6). Win 1, 6-2.

Around the same time, the seventh seed Alexander Zverev prevailed with a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5 win over Egor Gerasimov. For every game he wins in Australia, Zverev has pledged $ 10,000 to revive the bushfire in Australia and promised to donate all of his prize money when he wins his first major title in Australia this year.

Zverev had a lot of support in the Rod Laver Arena. The fifth team had to deal with a partisan crowd in another covered space in the Melbourne Arena, but enjoyed the occasion.

“It was a tough game. Alex played great with great audience support. Very funny, “said Thiem.” “It’s nice to play in such an atmosphere.

Venus Williams is not quite finished at the Australian Open.

The owner of a total of 23 Grand Slam titles – seven in singles, 14 in women’s doubles with younger sister Serena and two in mixed doubles – took part in the mixed competition at Melbourne Park.

She hasn’t won a mixed double major major in 22 years when she and Justin Gimelstob took home the Australian Open and French Open trophies in 1998.

Your partner this time is Juan Sebastian Cabal.

After winning Wimbledon and the USA Open in 2019 with Robert Farah, who was temporarily suspended by the International Tennis Federation this week, he’s currently number 1 in the men’s doubles pending a hearing over failed drug tests.

39-year-old Williams left Monday’s first round of singles in Australia through 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Williams was the oldest participant in women; Gauff was the youngest.

Angelique Kerber is in the third round after defeating the Australian Joker Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-2.

At Melbourne Park, Kerber was the first German woman since Steffi Graf to win a single Grand Slam title in 1999. She won the US Open later this year and Wimbledon in 2018.

Kerber will next play either Svetlana Kuznetsova or Camila Giorgi.

It’s been two full years since CiCi Bellis was healthy enough to compete in a Grand Slam tournament.

And now, four arm operations later, the 20-year-old Californian is back – and has beaten an opponent to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Bellis eliminated 6-4 and 6-4 against Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Bellis was a teenage child prodigy, won a US Open match at 15 and 35th in the leaderboard at 17. All the time away from the tour because she was injured, she currently occupies 600th place, but she made it into the Melbourne Park draw via the protected leaderboard rule.

Fourth Daniil Medvedev needed a medical break for a nosebleed before he defeated Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 7: 5, 6: 1, 6: 3 and advanced to the third round.

The US Open finalist called for a medical break while leading 5-0 in the second set and requiring treatment to stop the bleeding.

Medvedev fought off four breakpoint chances in the sixth game of the third set and ended strongly.

Runner-up Karolina Pliskova continued her strong form at the Australian Open and campaigned for the third round with a 6: 3: 6: 3 win against Laura Siegemund.

“I’m happy to get through – that was an ugly game for me,” she said.

Last year at Melbourne Park, Pliskova lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals after collecting four match balls against Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

The rain in Melbourne Park has eased and about half of the outdoor courts are played after having to be washed off due to a nightly dust storm.

Rain and a nightly dust storm from northwestern Melbourne devastate the Australian Open schedule.

The first violent morning showers delayed playing on all outdoor courts. In combination with an earlier dust storm, a red layer formed on some outdoor spaces that made them unplayable in the morning.

Melbourne Park staff cleaned the fields with high-pressure hoses before light rain started in the early afternoon, forcing officers to close the roofs of the three main arenas. The rain grew heavier later and the game was interrupted in the only two games that started on outdoor spaces.

In the first match held in the Rod Laver Arena, the two-time Grand Slam individual champion Garbine Muguruza Ajla Tomljanovic beat 6: 3, 3: 6, 6: 3.

Sixth placed Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic reached the third round in Melbourne Park. Bencic won the French Open 2017 7-5 and 7-5 against Jelena Ostapenko, while Vekic won 19-4 and 6-2 against Alize Cornet.

Heavy morning showers delayed playing on the outdoor courts from at least 90 minutes to up to three hours. The game started on schedule at the other two venues with retractable roofs – the Rod Laver Arena and the Margaret Court Arena.

Rafael Nadal, the top seed, should compete against Federico Delbonis in the Rod Laver Arena on the second evening. Local hope Nick Kyrgios should also play a night match against French veteran Gilles Simon at the Melbourne Arena.

The rain stopped in the late morning and the weather is mostly cloudy with gusty winds.

Due to the morning rain, the start of the game on the outdoor courts of the Australian Open was delayed by one hour.

The sun was shining and the rain had cleared in Melbourne Park when the three covered arenas started playing, but the outside seats were still damp from previous heavy rain showers.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza opened her game at Rod Laver Arena when she faced Ajla Tomljanovic. Rafael Nadal, the top seed, should play the final against Federico Delbonis in the same place.

The forecast was for clear but windy conditions for the rest of the day.

