MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Roger Federer and John Millman reach a fifth set in the third round of the Australian Open.

Federer dropped the first set 4-6 before winning the second 7-6 (2) and the third 6-4. Millman rallied to win the fourth set 6-4 and reach the best-of-five match.

Federer has won six Australian championships among his 20 record titles and is still a crowd favorite at the Rod Laver Arena, despite playing against an Australian on Friday night.

Millman had a sad victory over Federer at the 2018 US Open in their only previous Grand Slam meeting.

The winner will play Marton Fucsovics from Hungary.

Milos Raonic (32) defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) in two sets and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the seventh time.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist had five match balls in the third set and turned his second with a booming forehand winner into a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2) win at Margaret Court Arena. With 19 aces and 55 winners, he finished a dominant performance against Tsitsipas, who prevailed against Roger Federer on the way to the semi-finals last year.

Raonic’s best run in Australia was the last four in 2016 when he was the first Canadian to reach the semi-finals at Melbourne Park. He lost that match and the Wimbledon final later that year to Andy Murray.

Raonic missed the French and US Open tournaments last year due to injury, but feels better after a off-season when he could focus on recovery.

“It is fun to be healthy and play well,” Raonic told the crowd. “I can really enjoy it.”

He will next play against Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, who defeated ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6: 7 (3), 6: 4, 6: 0, 5: 7, 6: 3.

The American teenager Coco Gauff beat defending champion Naomi Osaka 6: 3, 6: 4 and thus reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

It was the second surprise in the Rod Laver Arena.

Two games earlier, 23-time major winner Serena Williams was beaten by Wang Qiang in three sets.

15-year-old Gauff lost to Osaka at the US Open last year. This time it was too good. Osaka has now failed to defend its two main titles at the US Open and Australia.

Tennys Sandgren is back in the fourth round of the Australian Open after defeating compatriot Sam Querrey 6: 4, 6: 4, 6: 4.

Two years ago, when he made his Australian Open debut, Sandgren became the lowest-placed quarter-finals in 12 years after defeating the first ten players, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Sandgren lost to Querrey in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year and was 7-0 against the Americans in tour-level games prior to this meeting.

Querrey reached the semi-finals in Wimbledon in 2017 and has already reached the quarter-finals three times with the majors, but has not left the third round in Australia in 14 attempts.

After two losses to the Spaniard at Melbourne Park, Marin Cilic finally defeated Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open.

Cilic, who won the 2014 US Open and was a finalist here in 2018, won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 against the ninth seed Bautista Agut in the fourth round ,

He interrupted Bautista Agut’s serve in the opening game of the decisive set. Towards the end of the fourth set, Cilic asked a trainer to treat his left thigh.

Bautisa Agut beat Cilic here in the fourth round last year and also won in the third round in 2016.

The 39th rank Cilic has not been sown for the first time since the Australian Open 2014 in a Grand Slam tournament. He was sown in 41 of the 49 Grand Slams that he contested.

Cilic will next play either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Milos Raonic, who played a night match.

Defending champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost 6: 4, 7: 6 (3) against Simone Bolelli and Benoit Paire in the first round.

The top seed pair took just one of their five break point opportunities, while Bolelli and Paire took both of the opportunities they had.

In other double results of the first round, Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo Guillermo Duran and Diego Schwartzman defeated 6: 3, 6: 2 and Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski Hubert Hurkacz and Vasek Pospisil with 6: 4, 6: 4 Mahut and Herbert last year Fifth when they defeated American twins Bob and Mike Bryan in the quarterfinals and defeated Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the final.

Novak Djokovic helped bring the status quo back to the Rod Laver Arena. In the game after Serena Williams’ defeat against Chinese Wang Qiang, second-placed Djokovic Yoshihito Nishioka beat 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 2.

The seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic only needed 85 minutes to defeat the Japanese. Williams was in court for almost twice as long.

In the following night games at the Rod Laver Arena, 15-year-old American Coco Gauff will play as defending champion Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer as Australian John Millman.

Serena Williams lost to Chinese Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

The seven-time Australian Open winner had one set and one break, and Wang was victorious in the second set before Williams retired and finished the match after dominating the tie-breaker.

Williams was ready to stay in the match when Wang unlocked her for a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 victory.

In the last encounter, Williams Wang beat last season’s US Open quarter-finals 6-1 and 6-0 in 44 minutes.

Williams’ bid for her 24th Grand Slam title, which matches Margaret Court’s all-time record, will have to wait. She has Wimbledon and U.S. Open final 2018 and 19 lost and has not been represented in their major collection since their title in Melbourne Park 2017.

Caroline Wozniacki’s farewell tour at the Australian Open is over. The 2018 champion lost her match in the third round 7: 5, 3: 6, 7: 5 against Ons Jabeur at the Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki said late last year that she would withdraw from the game after the Australian Open to spend more time with her family and because she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018.

She sat in her court chair and wiped the tears out of her eyes before conducting a television interview in court.

“I think it was only fitting that my last game ended in a forehand error,” the former No. 1 Wozniacki told the crowd, smiling with tears.

Jabeur is a major for the first time in the fourth round. She will either play 23-time main winner Serena Williams or Wang Qiang from China.

Serena Williams has recovered from a set and a mishap to end her third round match at the Australian Open. Wang Qiang won the first set 6-4 and had the chance to play 5-4 in the second set.

But the 23-time Grand Slam individual champion broke Qiang’s serve. And when the set went to a tie-breaker, Williams easily won 7-6 (2).

Williams tries to win her 24th Grand Slam title to break Margaret Court’s record. Two weeks ago, she won her first WTA title since 2017.

The world’s best-placed female player is also the first in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

French Open champion and local hope Ash Barty defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3 and 6-2 in the opening game at Rod Laver Arena.

Barty will next play either Alison Riske or Julia Goerges.

After a disturbing weather day on Thursday, most of the sun’s rays returned to Melbourne Park on the 5th day.

Other top players are Serena Williams, defending champion Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer.

