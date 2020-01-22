advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Roger Federer, who has reached the third round of the Australian Open every year since his tournament debut in 2000, prevailed against Filip Krajinovic in the second round with 6: 1, 6: 4, 6: 1.

The 20-time major champion won the title six times in Australia and showed why he won against the 41st Krajinovic in 1 hour and 32 minutes.

“I feel very relaxed on the pitch,” said 38-year-old Federer. “I am happy. I’m still going and of course I’m looking forward to the next one. “

Krajinovic’s first-round match was delayed due to heavy rain on the first day of the tournament and he had to prevail against Quentin Halys. Federer prevailed on Monday with a 1:21 win over Steve Johnson.

“It wasn’t 100% fair that he played three and a half hours yesterday and I played zero,” said Federer. “Yes, I’m a little sorry … but you have to take advantage of it, I think.”

Federer will next compete against Australian John Millman, who defeated him at the 2018 US Open.

According to the police, up to 20 people have been expelled by the Australian Open for disturbing behavior. The group of men supported Greek player Maria Sakkari in a late afternoon game in eighth place against Nao Hibino from Japan.

“Around 6:05 p.m. tonight, a group of 15 to 20 men were kicked out of tennis for disturbing behavior,” the Victoria State Police said in a statement. “The group had received numerous warnings from a referee, security guard, and police during a game in Court 8. After the game, the group was asked to leave the game and did so peacefully.”

The 22nd seeded Sakkari won the match 7: 6 (4), 6: 4 and next played either Madison Keys 10: 1 or Arantxa Rus.

Serena Williams took a 6-2, 6-3 win over Tamara Zidansek one step closer when she competed for the 24th major record and reached the third round of the Australian Open.

Williams won the last of her seven Australian Open titles in 2017, but hasn’t added a major championship since. She took a break from the tour to have her daughter Olympia and has lost four Grand Slam finals in the past two seasons. Her title in Auckland, New Zealand was her first touring level in almost three years.

38-year-old Williams dominated in the first set, but slowed down in the second when the roof was closed due to rain. The 70-year-old Zidansek saved the first seven breakpoint opportunities she was faced with.

“I knew I had to improve, otherwise it would be a very long evening for me,” said Williams.

Bob and Mike Bryan started their departure from the Grand Slam doubles with a 6: 1, 3: 6, 6: 3 win in the first round against Rohan Bopanna and Yasutaka Uchiyama at the Australian Open.

The 41-year-old American twins have won six Australian Open double championships among a total of 16 record titles. The Bryans, the most successful double team in history, announced at the end of last year that they wanted to retire after the US Open 2020.

They won their last Australian title in 2013.

Triple major semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated at the Australian Open by 22-year-old American Tommy Paul in a second round game against a tiebreaker in the fifth set.

Paul had never won a Grand Slam game until this week.

But he built up a two-set lead over 18th-placed Dimitrov, gave up that lead, was two points away from losing and then took the win.

Dimitrov’s semifinals at major tournaments included a start in Australia three years ago and at the US Open in 2019.

Milos Raonic won a match in the third round against Stefanos Tsitsipas, semi-finals 2019, in the Melbourne Arena against Cristian Garin 6: 3, 6: 4 and 6: 2.

Raonic, the runner-up at Wimbledon 2016, had eleven of his 19 aces in the third set.

Tsitsipas used one pass in his second round match and advanced without hitting a ball when Philipp Kohlschreiber dropped out of the match due to muscle strain.

Tennys Sandgren angered Italian Matteo Berrettini, who is seeded eight, in five sets to reach the third round.

Sandgren is only 100th.

He wasted a two-set lead over the 2019 US Open semi-finalist Berrettini, but managed to take the win by 7-6 (7), 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 7-5 ,

Sandgren improved to 4: 0 in the fifth. It was also the fourth top 10 win of his career; Two of the others came to Melbourne Park in 2018 when Sandgren reached the quarter-finals.

Sandgren next meets Sam Querrey.

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic avoided the same mistake he made three years earlier when he struck a placeholder in the second round in Melbourne.

Djokovic defeated Tatsuma Ito 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in a swirling gust of wind at the Rod Laver Arena and defeated another Japanese player, Yoshihito Nishioka, through Evans.

In 2017, Djokovic was upset in the second round by Denis Istomin, who like Ito had won his place in the main field by winning the Asia-Pacific wildcard playoffs. This was Djokovic’s worst performance in Australia since leaving the first round in 2006.

His experience at Melbourne Park counted when the wind came up in the afternoon.

“Merit (Ito) to have fought to the end. Conditions are difficult out here, “said Djokovic.” The wind can get you out of your comfort zone very quickly. “

Coco Gauff defeated Sorana Cirstea 4: 6, 6: 3, 7: 5 to play a game in the third round against defending champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old Gauff recovered from the defeat in the first set and had the crucial service break in the penultimate game before competing against the 29-year-old Cirstea, who is playing for the 12th time at the Australian Open.

Gauff started the tournament with her second win in the first round against Venus Williams in three majors after being annoyed by the seven-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon last year.

Osaka had to overcome the swirling winds in Margaret Court Arena to beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 in one of the first games on Day 3.

Gauff reached the fourth round on her Wimbledon debut and the third round on the US Open.

Caroline Wozniacki continued her farewell tournament by overcoming a 5-1 deficit in the first set and defeating Dayana Yastremska 7-5 and 7-5 in the sixth match ball in the second round.

Wozniacki has announced that it will retire after the Australian Open. The 2018 champion had three match balls in the tenth game of the second set, but Yastremska stopped in one game after taking a medical break to treat her left leg.

Wozniacki finally took a break two games later and wiped the tears from his eyes.

Former No. 1 rank Wozniacki will next play Ons Jabeur, who defeated Caroline Garcia 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Elise Martin previously defeated Danka Kovinic 6-2 and 6-0 to end the last of the eight rounds of women’s games on day three in the first round.

Some of these were still incomplete before some other players, including Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova, entered the third round.

The eight games were all in the bottom half of the women’s draw.

Carla Suarez Navarro, Heather Watson and Taylor Townsend were among the first round winners. No. 28 Anett Kontaveit and No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also advanced from the first round.

Leader Ash Barty reached the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Polona Hercog.

Home favorite Barty left behind the habit of losing the first set of the last few games to dominate early and score a direct set.

In the second set she secured three breakpoints in the eighth game and broke in the next Hercog. For the match, Barty had to secure two breakpoints, one with an ace and one with a service winner. She had another official winner on the match ball.

“I was happy to save a few breakpoints there in the second set,” said Barty.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (sixth) went into the third round at Melbourne Park when his Phillip Kohlschreiber left the planned match due to a muscle strain.

Tsitsipas will face either Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin in the third round. Tsitsipas has become a local favorite due to Melbourne’s large Greek population.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova secured three set points in the second set before defeating Paula Badosa 7-5 and 7-5 to advance to the third round.

Kvitova went down from 0-40 in the tenth game of the second set to keep the serve, and then stopped in the next game to regain control of the game.

Kvitova lost last year’s final here against Naomi Osaka, who also advanced to the third round on Wednesday. French open champion and hope bearer Ash Barty was the next in the Rod Laver Arena.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame the swirling winds in the Margaret Court Arena and beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 and advanced to the third round.

Osaka got excited at times. After her service in the second set was interrupted, Osaka threw her racket down, threw a ball out of her hand, and kicked the racket across the field. Then she sat on her yard chair with a towel over her head. But she rallied back and won the match when Zheng made a double mistake on the match point.

The third-cast Osaka said the best thing about defeating Zheng was how to deal with all the emotions.

“I hope you like the tennis that comes after my match,” said third-placed Osaka, “because it wasn’t so pretty.”

Due to weather restrictions on Monday, eight women’s individual games did not end in the first round on Tuesday. This meant that Osaka reached the third round before some of these players finished their first.

In other games of the second round, Sofia Kenin won 6-1, 6-3 against Ann Li. Anett Kontaveit prevailed against Astra Sharma 6-0 and 6-2 in the first half of the season.

