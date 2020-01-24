The latest: defending champion Djokovic moves to the Aussie Open | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Novak Djokovic helped bring the status quo back to the Rod Laver Arena. In the game after Serena Williams’ defeat against Chinese Wang Qiang, second-placed Djokovic Yoshihito Nishioka beat 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 2.

The seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic only needed 85 minutes to defeat the Japanese. Williams was in court for almost twice as long.

In the following night games at the Rod Laver Arena, 15-year-old American Coco Gauff will play as defending champion Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer as Australian John Millman.

Serena Williams lost to Chinese Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

The seven-time Australian Open winner had one set and one break, and Wang was victorious in the second set before Williams retired and finished the match after dominating the tie-breaker.

Williams was ready to stay in the match when Wang unlocked her for a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 victory.

In the last encounter, Williams Wang beat last season’s US Open quarter-finals 6-1 and 6-0 in 44 minutes.

Williams’ bid for her 24th Grand Slam title, which matches Margaret Court’s all-time record, will have to wait. She has Wimbledon and U.S. Open final 2018 and 19 lost and has not been represented in their major collection since their title in Melbourne Park 2017.

Caroline Wozniacki’s farewell tour at the Australian Open is over. The 2018 champion lost her match in the third round 7: 5, 3: 6, 7: 5 against Ons Jabeur at the Melbourne Arena.

Wozniacki said late last year that she would withdraw from the game after the Australian Open to spend more time with her family and because she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018.

She sat in her court chair and wiped the tears out of her eyes before conducting a television interview in court.

“I think it was only fitting that my last game ended in a forehand error,” the former No. 1 Wozniacki told the crowd, smiling with tears.

Jabeur is a major for the first time in the fourth round. She will either play 23-time main winner Serena Williams or Wang Qiang from China.

Serena Williams has recovered from a set and a mishap to end her third round match at the Australian Open. Wang Qiang won the first set 6-4 and had the chance to play 5-4 in the second set.

But the 23-time Grand Slam individual champion broke Qiang’s serve. And when the set went to a tie-breaker, Williams easily won 7-6 (2).

Williams tries to win her 24th Grand Slam title to break Margaret Court’s record. Two weeks ago, she won her first WTA title since 2017.

The world’s best-placed female player is also the first in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

French Open champion and local hope Ash Barty defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3 and 6-2 in the opening game at Rod Laver Arena.

Barty will next play either Alison Riske or Julia Goerges.

After a disturbing weather day on Thursday, most of the sun’s rays returned to Melbourne Park on the 5th day.

Other top players are Serena Williams, defending champion Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer.

