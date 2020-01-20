The latest: Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams in the first round National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams in the first round for the second time in three Grand Slam tournaments.

advertisement

The 15-year-old Gauff prevailed against Williams at Wimbledon last year and won 7: 6 (5), 6: 3 against the 39-year-old, seven-time major winner at the Australian Open.

While the game was paused on all outdoor courts due to heavy rain over Melbourne, Gauff went to Margaret Court Arena to work under the roof. She put an ace up to set up a triple match point and turned into a drop shot that Williams couldn’t get in time.

Gauff played her first match in the main draw at Melbourne Park. Williams was 85th in a major’s main draw for an Open Era record.

Roger Federer took another step towards a 21st Grand Slam title with a routine 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Steve Johnson at the Rod Laver Arena.

Federer, who played his first tournament of the season, was not worried about his match with the American when he aspired to his seventh Australian title. He won his first in Melbourne in 2004.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova is also in the second round after defeating Katerina Siniakova 6-1 and 6-0.

Kvitova lost the final against Naomi Osaka here last year. The afternoon rain stopped playing on the outdoor courts, but the games continued on the three stadiums with roofs.

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki defeated Kristie Ahn 6-1 and 6-3 in the first round of the Australian Open, the last tournament of her professional career.

Wozniacki has announced that she will retire after the Australian Open, where she won her first major title in 2018. In the afternoon there were some rain delays that caused the organizers to close the roof on each of the three men’s tournament pitches. The game was paused on outside spots when it rained heavily shortly after the first delay.

Rain is forecast for the first two days of the Australian Open.

13-year-old Denis Shapovalov has dropped out of the Australian Open after losing to Marton Fucsovics in four sets. The 20-year-old Canadian lost 6: 3, 7: 6 (7), 6: 1, 7: 6 (3). Shapovalov insulted the referee and received a code violation during his bad mood at Margaret Court Arena. The explosion occurred after the third sentence.

After throwing his bat, Shapovalov received the code violation that triggered his outbreak.

“I didn’t break it. If I break it, I code 100%, ”Shapovalov called the referee Renaud Lichtenstein. “You don’t do your job. You can only find reasons to code me. ‘

Fucsovics also defeated 13th place at Melbourne Park last year, this time Sam Querrey in the second round.

“Usually this is not a lucky number, but for me it is my favorite number,” he said. “I played some of my best tennis games today. Everything worked fine. “

Not long after Shapovalov’s departure, rain caused the games on the site to be interrupted.

Serena Williams won the first set in 19 minutes and was briefly paused at the start of the second set, but scored a 6-0, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova. The eighth Williams tries to win its 24th Grand Slam title. Williams had stopped working in the second game of the second set after crossing through the first. She interrupted Potapova’s serve two games later, her fifth successful break in six attempts.

Williams won the Auckland tournament last week.

“I couldn’t win as a mother, so it was nice to finally win a tournament with a 2 year old,” said Williams. “I was pretty close, but it was special.” for me and for them. I hope for you. ‘

Defending champion Naomi Osaka won the opening game at the Rod Laver Arena after defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4 for the only time.

Osaka just wants to be the ninth woman to successfully defend the Australian Open title. She wasn’t able to do that at the US Open last year when she lost in round four a year after winning her first big title in New York, but says she learned some valuable lessons there. “In any case, it was very difficult for me to control my nerves. I’m really glad I could do it in two, “said Osaka.

She received the first game on Melbourne Park’s main square on a day when former champions Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will also be seen on Rod Laver.

“Thanks to all. You probably didn’t come to get me, but thank you for filling the stadium, ”she said.

Osaka hit 29 winners and 28 casual mistakes and pushed Bouzkova to 59th place with a few heavy strokes.

Other seeded players were Petra Martic (No. 13) and Sofia Kenin (No. 14).

Martic won 6: 3, 6: 0 against Christina McHale and Kenin defeated the Italian qualification Martina Trevisan with 6: 2, 6: 4.

Radu Albot has withdrawn from the Australian Open before his scheduled first round game against Milos Raonic (32) and will be replaced by the lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino (150). Albot, who finished 46th in 2019, played for the season opening ATP Cup for Moldova and lost his three individual games in the group stage against Daniel Evans, Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin. The organizers did not immediately disclose details of Albot’s injury.

Cloudy skies and the risk of rain greeted players and spectators on the first day of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the decade.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka played the opening game in the Rod Laver Arena against Marie Bouzkova. Then Serena Williams begins her quest for a record title in the 24th Grand Slam.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic begins his hunt for an eighth title at the Australian Open, and third-placed Roger Federer starts his campaign for the 21st Grand Slam title, both in later games with Rod Laver.

Ash Barty (1st place) and Coco Gauff (Venus Williams against Coco Gauff) play in the night games. She is the first Australian to want to win her major since 1978.

Weather forecasts say there is a 100% chance of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. A high temperature of 21 degrees Celsius is expected.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement