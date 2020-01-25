advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

CiCi Bellis’ return to Grand Slam tennis after a two-year absence ended in defeat in the third round against Elise Mertens (16th) at the Australian Open.

Bellis had four right arm surgeries and her rank dropped to 600 between her trip to Down Under in 2018 and her return to Melbourne Park.

The 20-year-old American was told last year that she’d probably never play again. But she took her place in the main draw in a protected leaderboard and angered Karolina Muchova in the second round in straight sets.

It ended in a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0 loss to Mertens, a semi-finalist in Australia in 2018 who had lost only five games in their two preliminary rounds.

Dominic Thiem, fifth, had a much easier time in his third round than in his second and beat Taylor Fritz 6: 2, 6: 4, 6: 7 (5), 6: 4 to advance to Melbourne Park for the second week ,

Fritz made a double mistake on the match ball.

Two days ago, the Austrian needed five sets to beat Australian wildcard player Alex Bolt.

It is the third time that Thiem has beaten the American in a Grand Slam tournament. He beat Fritz in four sets in the second round of the 2017 US Open and a year later in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Thiem will next compete against Gael Monfils, who previously defeated Ernests Gulbis in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal advanced slightly into the second week of the Australian Open with a 6: 1, 6: 2, 6: 4 victory over his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

Leader Nadal defeated Carreno Busta in all four previous games, including the quarter-finals of the 2017 French Open.

It is the 47th time Nadal has reached the fourth round in a Grand Slam tournament, behind Roger Federers 67 and Novak Djokovics 50.

Nadal hasn’t lost a set in his first three games at Melbourne Park. He will next play either Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov.

One day after the defeat against defending champion Naomi Osaka in singles, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, in combination with Caty McNally, won the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open.

The American teenagers defeated the eighth pair Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs 6: 3, 6: 4.

After her victory over Osaka, Gauff will play in the fourth round against the American Sofia Kenin, who was placed in 14th place.

Ash Barty’s double campaign has ended and she can only concentrate on the singles. Barty and Julia Görges lost 7-5, 6-2 against second-placed Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos, who won the Australian title in 2018 and lost the finalists last year.

Gael Monfils advanced to round four with a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ernests Gulbis qualification.

The 33-year-old Frenchman reached the second week in Melbourne Park for the fourth time and for the first time since 2017.

Monfils hit No. 256 Gulbis every three times they met on tour, including the second round of the 2013 French Open.

Before arriving in Melbourne, Monfils represented France in the ATP Cup. He beat Chile’s Cristian Garin in singles, but lost to eventual master Novak Djokovic from Serbia.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-4, qualifying for the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Halep was the runner-up of the tournament with Caroline Wozniacki and won the French Open for her first major.

The fourth-placed Halep next plays either Elise Mertens or CiCi Bellis.

Unseeded Iga Swiatek continued the exodus of seeded women players at the Australian Open with a 7: 5: 6: 3 win against Donna Vekic.

The 18-year-old Swiatek also hit two top 20 players last year and qualified for the fourth round of the French Open before losing to Simona Halep.

Vekic had beaten five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Swiatek and 15-year-old Coco Gauff are the only teenagers left over from the main women’s drawing.

Sixth-placed Belinda Bencic lost 6-0, 6-1 to Anett Kontaveit to join a number of senior women leaving Melbourne Park before the fourth round.

Bencic defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Bencic meets No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Naomi Osaka and No. 8 Serena Williams, who lost in the third round.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ended a series of six losses to Karolina Pliskova with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) win. The match in the Rod Laver Arena lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes. The second game lasted 17 minutes and 53 seconds before Pliskova completed his serve after six break points and twelve twos.

30-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, who has only played one set in the last six games against Pliskova, will compete against three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Kerber previously defeated Camila Giorgi in three sets.

The three-time major champion Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6: 2, 6: 7 (4), 6: 3 win against Camila Giorgi to continue her career as the winner over the Italian player.

Kerber has beaten Giorgi all five times, including three down under warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open.

Kerber won the Australian Open 2016 for her first major, followed by the US Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

Giorgi has never left the third round of a major except for Wimbledon.

