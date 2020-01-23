The latest Chinese corona virus: Wuhan City is closed, the death toll is increasing

advertisement

The death toll from the outbreak of the Chinese-like flu-like virus has continued to increase as Wuhan City is practically in a blocked position as concerns grow.

There are now 17 confirmed deaths in people ages 48 to 89, and the number of people affected by the coronavirus has reached 526.

Most victims had pre-existing conditions, including Parkinson’s and diabetes.

Authorities in China have suspended planes and trains inside and outside the city of 11 million people, as well as buses, ferries, and subways.

Buses and ferries that were already en route to the city were ordered by officials to turn around to avoid the city, where the virus came from a fish market that “carried out illegal wildlife transactions”.

Some researchers have suspected that the virus may come from snakes before it transmits species to humans.

A study published on Wednesday in the Journal of Medical Virology said a generic analysis indicated that snakes are the “most likely wildlife reservoir” for the virus, although further studies need to confirm this.

Other researchers have questioned the claims.

Wuhan residents stocked up on groceries while the city was closed

However, there is evidence of human-to-human transmission as it has already expanded from family members to healthcare workers.

And buses that drive through the city should bypass them, and passengers are not allowed to get off in Wuhan.

The guards blocked roads inside and outside the city to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading.

All trains and subways are blocked, as are flights, as the authorities warn people not to leave the city.

Officials in Hong Kong reported the first two cases of the territory on Wednesday, and one was reported in the city of Macau – a businesswoman who had come from Wuhan over the weekend.

The United States confirmed its first case Tuesday, a 30-year-old man whose employees are monitored closely for signs of the disease.

There were three cases in Thailand, one in Korea and one in Taiwan and Japan.

MRC’s Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, London, estimates that 4,000 people may be infected with the virus known as 2019-nCoV.

Secretary of Health and Social Affairs, Matt Hancock, will make a statement on coronavirus in the lower house today.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Commerce Andrea Leadsom told Sky News: “We are now routinely checking all flights from Wuhan. This is obviously a major problem for the world, especially for the city in China, which I understand to be currently in a blocked position.

“We will of course be guided by all the advice from the World Health Authorities and also by the evidence from China itself.”

Residents in masks buying vegetables at a market

She added, “I think everyone will be concerned in principle, but it is important to have a measured response.”

In the United States, at least 16 people who have had close contact with a Washington man diagnosed with coronavirus are monitored for signs of an illness.

The patient, a 30-year-old man, is said to be fine in the hospital and could be released soon.

In Wuhan, Hugo Guo, 22, who had returned to the city for Lunar New Year, said that he had resigned himself to staying in the city for now, but was interested in continuing his studies in Shanghai.

“I find it acceptable to stay at home, but I’m really worried about going back to school,” he said.

Passengers arriving in Sydney on a flight from Wuhan

There was a rush to store supplies when people went to grocery stores to buy meat and vegetables, and there were long lines at gas stations.

The virus infects the lungs and symptoms include fever and cough. Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing may occur.

The World Health Organization has announced that it will not yet declare a “global emergency” for the new virus.

Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said more information about the spread of the infection was needed.

The health experts commission will meet again today.

A global emergency is the highest alert that the WHO can trigger and has been reported in response to swine flu, Ebola and the Zika virus.

