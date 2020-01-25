advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – The latest Australian Open news (all local times):

Number 9 Kiki Bertens has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Bertens ended the third round of women at Melbourne Park with a 6-2 win over Zarina Diyas and a 7: 6 win (3).

Bertens had a 35:19 lead among the winners and their serve was broken only once.

Bertens’ best performance in a Grand Slam tournament was a run to the semi-finals of the French Open in 2016.

Bertens is the first Dutch woman to reach the round of 16 of the Australian Open since Brenda Schultz-McCarthy in 1996.

Next, Bertens meets two-time Major Garbiñe Muguruza.

Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov hit a fifth set in the final match of the men’s third round at the Australian Open.

The winner meets Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios took the first two sentences, then Khachanov the next two. Kyrgios had two match balls on the way.

In another match in the third round, Daniil Medvedev, runner-up of the US Open in 2019, had no problems beating 96-year-old Australian Alexei Popyrin in 96th place, who was dealing with a problem with his left hip.

Medvedev won 6: 4, 6: 3, 6: 2 and next will meet three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka.

Alexander Zverev is back in the fourth round of the Australian Open after defeating 36-year-old Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-2 and 6-4.

The 22-year-old German player has pledged $ 10,000 for every Australian Open match win and all prize money if he wins the Melbourne Park title this year. His best run so far in the major is the quarter-finals at the French Open.

The seven-seed Zverev won the last four games after a break in the third set against Verdasco, who played his 67th consecutive Grand Slam tournament – the second longest series for men after Feliciano Lopez (72).

Verdasco’s best run in a major was the semifinals in 2009 when he lost to Rafael Nadal in the second longest game in Australian Open history, which lasted 5 hours and 14 minutes.

The two-time major winner Garbiñe Muguruza beat the fifth Elina Svitolina 6: 1 and 6: 2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Muguruza, who won the French Open 2016 and Wimbledon the following year, won the first set in 23 minutes and scored just 12 points in seven games.

The third round was difficult for high-placed players in the women’s draw. Karolina Pliskova (No. 3) and defending champion Naomi Osaka (No. 6, Belinda Bencic) and Serena Williams (No. 8, 23-time main winner) – all could not reach the second week in Melbourne Park. Unseed Muguruza started the tournament with a 0: 6 loss, but recovered and won the match with 0: 6, 6: 1 and 6: 0.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all on the first day, but I never threw in the towel,” she said. “I’m in the fourth round because of a big fight.”

Against Svitolina, quarter-finalist in the last two Australian Open tournaments and semi-finalist at Wimbledon and the U.S. last year Open, Muguruza dominated.

“Everything went quickly in my direction – yes, I’ll take it,” she said. “I played a very good match. I probably managed to bother them and get the match on my side.”

The three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka has moved into the fourth round at Melbourne Park after the American John Isner from the 19th set stopped playing in the second set.

Wawrinka led 6: 4 and 4: 1 when Isner was visited by a coach after a change and then retired from the game.

Wawrinka won the Australian Open 2014 for his first Grand Slam title. This is his seventh trip to the round of 16 in Melbourne and the first since 2017.

CiCi Bellis’ return to Grand Slam tennis after a two-year absence ended in defeat in the third round against Elise Mertens (16th) at the Australian Open.

Bellis had four right arm surgeries and her rank dropped to 600 between her trip to Down Under in 2018 and her return to Melbourne Park.

The 20-year-old American was told last year that she’d probably never play again. But she took her place in the main draw in a protected leaderboard and angered Karolina Muchova in the second round in straight sets.

It ended in a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0 loss to Mertens, a semi-finalist in Australia in 2018 who had lost only five games in their two preliminary rounds.

Dominic Thiem, fifth, had a much easier time in his third round than in his second and beat Taylor Fritz 6: 2, 6: 4, 6: 7 (5), 6: 4 to advance to Melbourne Park for the second week ,

Fritz made a double mistake on the match ball.

Two days ago, the Austrian needed five sets to beat Australian wildcard player Alex Bolt.

It is the third time that Thiem has beaten the American in a Grand Slam tournament. He beat Fritz in four sets in the second round of the 2017 US Open and a year later in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Thiem will next compete against Gael Monfils, who previously defeated Ernests Gulbis in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal advanced slightly into the second week of the Australian Open with a 6: 1, 6: 2, 6: 4 victory over his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

Leader Nadal defeated Carreno Busta in all four previous games, including the quarter-finals of the 2017 French Open.

It is the 47th time Nadal has reached the fourth round in a Grand Slam tournament, behind Roger Federers 67 and Novak Djokovics 50.

Nadal hasn’t lost a set in his first three games at Melbourne Park. He will next play either Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov.

One day after the defeat against defending champion Naomi Osaka in singles, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, in combination with Caty McNally, won the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open.

The American teenagers defeated the eighth pair Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs 6: 3, 6: 4.

After her victory over Osaka, Gauff will play in the fourth round against the American Sofia Kenin, who was placed in 14th place.

Ash Barty’s double campaign has ended and she can only concentrate on the singles. Barty and Julia Görges lost 7-5, 6-2 against second-placed Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos, who won the Australian title in 2018 and lost the finalists last year.

Gael Monfils advanced to round four with a 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ernests Gulbis qualification.

The 33-year-old Frenchman reached the second week in Melbourne Park for the fourth time and for the first time since 2017.

Monfils hit No. 256 Gulbis every three times they met on tour, including the second round of the 2013 French Open.

Before arriving in Melbourne, Monfils represented France in the ATP Cup. He beat Chile’s Cristian Garin in singles, but lost to eventual master Novak Djokovic from Serbia.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-4, qualifying for the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Halep was the runner-up of the tournament with Caroline Wozniacki and won the French Open for her first major.

The fourth-placed Halep next plays either Elise Mertens or CiCi Bellis.

Unseeded Iga Swiatek continued the exodus of seeded women players at the Australian Open with a 7: 5: 6: 3 win against Donna Vekic.

The 18-year-old Swiatek also hit two top 20 players last year and qualified for the fourth round of the French Open before losing to Simona Halep.

Vekic had beaten five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Swiatek and 15-year-old Coco Gauff are the only teenagers left over from the main women’s drawing.

Sixth-placed Belinda Bencic lost 6-0, 6-1 to Anett Kontaveit to join a number of senior women leaving Melbourne Park before the fourth round.

Bencic defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Bencic meets No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Naomi Osaka and No. 8 Serena Williams, who lost in the third round.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ended a series of six losses to Karolina Pliskova with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) win. The match in the Rod Laver Arena lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes. The second game lasted 17 minutes and 53 seconds before Pliskova completed his serve after six break points and twelve twos.

30-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, who has only played one set in the last six games against Pliskova, will compete against three-time major champion Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. Kerber previously defeated Camila Giorgi in three sets.

The three-time major champion Angelique Kerber advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open with a 6: 2, 6: 7 (4), 6: 3 win against Camila Giorgi to continue her career as the winner over the Italian player.

Kerber has beaten Giorgi all five times, including three down under warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open.

Kerber won the Australian Open 2016 for her first major, followed by the US Open and Wimbledon in 2018.

Giorgi has never left the third round of a major except for Wimbledon.

