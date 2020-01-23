The late husband left a love message for his wife on Christmas Day

advertisement

DENVER – A fireman who recently died after fighting cancer has left his wife and family with a gift of a lifetime.

This gift was given to Chief Troy Jackson’s widow on Christmas Day. It brought tears to her and her children.

This was made possible by an ethical will that contains records and letters to relatives.

The story of Troy and Lori Jackson started in the 1980s when they were high school favorites. She swore he looked like Superman.

This young man wanted two things: become a fireman like his father and marry Lori Jackson.

“When Troy and I went together in high school, I got this early acquaintance with life as a fireman,” said Lori Jackson.

The fire station became a lifestyle for both. Troy Jackson would eventually become the deputy chief at South Metro Fire Rescue.

He would also be a proud father of two. All the time he was helping to save lives.

Little did Troy Jackson know that fighting these fires would slowly kill him. He was diagnosed with cystic adenocarcinoma six years ago. It is a cancer that is common among firefighters.

“People always said, ‘Hey, Chief, you look great to beat!’ They didn’t know he would never beat that and it was never in remission. It was just a question of whether he cared about what was currently happening to him, “said Lori Jackson.

Troy Jackson died in December at the age of 51.

At his funeral, Jackson’s ceremonial last call was. But on Christmas Day, more than a week after his death, another call came: a voicemail from Troy Jackson to his wife.

The message was partly: “I just wanted to say hello to tell you that I love you, I miss you, super proud of you. I was just thinking of you and thought you might be thinking of me. I just remember a little how well we lived together. “

Troy Jackson had left the call as part of an ethical will and was supposed to be played for his wife on Christmas Day without him.

“He thanked me for choosing me to live with because we were quite different in high school. Reminded me that he was always with me,” said a tearful Lori Jackson.

Troy Jackson’s recording continued, “It was a bloody run. I can’t tell you how much I love you. Hold your chin up. I know there will be tough days ahead, but I always know that I love you more . ” than everything. “

One minute and 16 seconds’ message – a love note from heaven from a high school sweetheart who will live forever.

