Arizona guard, Remy Martin, kicks off when Southern Californian guard Jonah Mathews (2) in Martin’s second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Tempe, Arizona looks down 66-64. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

TEMPE, Ariz. – Remy Martin’s shot, who won the game 19 seconds before the end, represented the second half of the Sun Devils’ 64-62 victory over the USC Trojans at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday night in Tempe.

Martin’s jumper hit the rim and must have made three or four turns when fans and players sat on the edge of their seat.

The ball could be rolled out easily, giving USC (17-7, 6-5) one last chance to win the game before extra time, or falling and Arizona State (15-8, 6-4) with a good chance of going up put take the game.

“When it rolled, I just thought,” Please … just let yourself fall through the hole at this moment, “Martin said, trying to insert the elbow shot all night.

Fortunately for the Sun Devils and fans who attended the game, the ball fell like the Sun Devils.

It was really a game for everyone during the second half when Arizona first took the lead with a 3-point shot from Rob Edwards and only 12 minutes were left.

The biggest lead for any team after this point was four.

The biggest deficit in the US state of Arizona was 13 points in the first half when they went to the locker room eight points behind.

The Sun Devils opened the second half with a USC 25-13 lead and a 57-53 lead.

This was fueled by something that drastically improved when they beat UCLA on February 6 – the long-range shot.

After 14 3-point strikes in the win, which was ranked third best in the Hurley era, the US state of Arizona scored another eight goals in the win against the USC.

Before the game against UCLA, the US state of Arizona was the last in a 3-point shot.

It seemed as if they had reverted to their old habits in the first half and only made two of their first 12 3-point baskets, but a series of four out of six 3-point hands were intended to open the second half Bump needed to bring Arizona State back into play.

However, the offensive got cold and scored only one field goal in the last ten minutes.

The breakout that gave Arizona State the lead was one of the few offensive matches in the game for the Sun Devils, as Arizona State shot just 31.3% that night.

“Some of that is thanks to them and their size. We didn’t play well at the end of the floor, but we had the will to win and found a way,” said Bobby Hurley, Arizona State head coach.

When the offensive began to emerge, the defense was great.

The Sun Devils kept USC for only three field goals in the last eight minutes and kept Arizona State in the game.

Arizona’s defense was overwhelming throughout the competition, forcing the Trojans to flip the ball 16 times in the second half, doubling their total over the first half.

“We have not allowed our inefficiencies to spread to attacks on our defenses,” said Hurley. “Our defense was pretty solid.”

In fact, Arizona State’s defense effort gave Martin the opportunity to be the hero.

After Alonzo Verge Jr. threw two free throws to get the Sun Devils to three points, the USC forced the USC to flip the ball over on the pass.

Martin was fouled on a 3-point attempt that sent him on the line where he made all three chances and made the game a tie at 64.

For Arizona, this was a great night when they scored 16 out of 20.

The Sun Devils came up against a long three-way attempt by two points to zero and failed to win in Arizona.

In addition to the winning goal, Martin led the Devils with 22 points after scoring just six points in the first half. The junior also had five rebounds and three assists.

Verge Jr. played a key role in keeping Arizona short in the first half, scoring 13 of his 16 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

Cherry hurt in the last bit

On the last move, Sun Devil striker Taeshon Cherry landed awkwardly and was helped off the pitch. Hurley said Cherry will be watched on Monday as the team will have no training on Sunday.

Next

The Sun Devils have won five of their last six games and played against Stanford on February 13. Experience the action live at 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.