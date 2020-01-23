The last thing he wanted trailer teams Ben Affleck & Anne Hathaway in the new Netflix thriller

advertisement

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for The last thing he wanted, This appears to be a prestigious thriller, as staged by Dee Rees, with Ben Affleck and Anne Hathaway leading two A-list stars. It will also debut at the Sundance Film Festival next week, giving the fire a little more fuel. If you just look at the trailer, it looks like it’s a curvy, tense ride in the dilapidated underworld of the arms trade.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmrU6gMc1Lc (/ embed)

advertisement

The trailer shows us Anne Hathaway, who plays an investigative journalist, and Ben Affleck, who is clearly not on her side, in the middle of some dodgy gun shops. There are some dodgy deals, and Hathaway is at risk of making the situation. Things get complicated when your father is involved in all of this. It seems to be a stylish film that gets along with intrigue and lets the audience guess rather than blow things up. It looks like some kind of film that could be difficult to find audiences in the cinemas, but that’s where Netflix comes in.

This Netflix original is the sequel to the acclaimed drama Mudbound for Dee Rees. The film received four Oscar nominations. Ben Affleck played in another Netflix thriller called Triple Frontier last year that acted as the successor to the Justice League. Affleck also appeared in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Anne Hathaway has since appeared in The Hustle and Serenity, both of which performed slightly worse, but also appeared in the critically acclaimed Dark Waters. Affleck also has The Way Back on deck this year, and Hathaway will star in The Witches Remake, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

The last thing he wanted The focus is on Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway), a journalist and single mother who has been working tirelessly on Contra’s activities in Central America for years. When their reporting is censored, they become frustrated. Things change when her father (Willem Dafoe) falls ill and leaves some unfinished and unsavory arms stores in the region. Elena is now a pawn in a dangerous game she is not familiar with. She has to analyze her own story to survive. At the same time, an American government official (Ben Affleck), with whom she has a troubled past, is involved, which makes matters even more complicated.

The cast also includes Willem Dafoe (John Wick, At the Gate of Eternity), Rosie Perez (Birds of Prey, White Men Can’t Jump) and Toby Jones (Captain America: First Avengers, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). This will be just a small part of a very big year for Netflix as it is expected to spend $ 17 billion on content in 2020 alone. The last thing he wanted Arrives on February 21 through the Netflix streaming service. Convince yourself of the new trailer.

Topics: The last thing he wanted, Netflix, Streaming

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has an incredibly fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement