The murder of JonBenét Ramsey has taken hold of the world for 22 years.

That she was only 6 years old at the time of the murder is tragic enough, but the circumstances surrounding her death are even more terrible.

In recent weeks, the hit podcast “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects” has been pursuing a brand new investigation into one of America’s most heinous unsolved murders – all in an attempt to finally bring justice to JonBenét.

As true crime thriller fans know, the beauty queen was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado on December 26, 1996. Her skull was smashed and a garrote was placed around her neck. It is unclear what turned out to be fatal, strangled, or hit on the head. What remains, however, is the fact that the little girl’s murderer is still at large over two decades after her death.

While the initial investigation was flawed – with misconduct by the police and prosecutors, as well as widespread evidence of tampering – the current investigation gets stuck in doubts and misinformation.

Now, for the first time, one of the most thorough investigations of the murder that has ever been carried out is shared with podcast listeners. A team of internationally renowned crime investigators and journalists, experts and lawyers worked under the direction of JonBenét’s own father John, his family and close friends.

Together, the team searched numerous new tips and clues, searched unprecedented evidence of crime scenes, searched hundreds of evidence pages and conducted many exclusive interviews.

And it’s not too late to join the exciting investigation. Find out about the first half of the series in our summary below. And listen to new episodes of “The Killing of JonBenét: The Final Suspects” every Monday through March 16, wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out the gallery below for an overview of what’s happened so far.