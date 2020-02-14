Earth has just passed its hottest decade ever, and now the next 10 years are beginning to be similar and mild.

The last month was the hottest January in existence. This emerges from a report released on Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which found January 2020 to be 1.14 degrees Celsius above the 20th century average.

“In 141 years of climate records, January has never been warmer than last month,” wrote the NOAA scientists. And this without an El Niño event; The hottest January record so far was set in 2016 thanks in part to the natural event that occurs every two to five years when the sea water temperature rises in the surface waters of the Pacific Ocean near the equator.

January 2020 was the 44th consecutive January and the 421st consecutive month with a temperature above the 20th century average. In fact, NOAA and NASA recently reported that the past 10 years have been the hottest decade in existence, averaging 14.7 degrees Celsius (58.4 degrees Fahrenheit) or 1.4 degrees (0.8 degrees Celsius) worldwide of the 20th century. The 2010s had eight of the ten hottest years in existence; The only other two years in the top 10 were 2005 and 1998.

The researchers blamed man-made climate change for the warming. “This will be part of what we see every year until we stabilize greenhouse gases,” Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told Associated Press.

The January 2020 NOAA report recorded record temperatures in parts of Scandinavia, Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Central and Western Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and Central and South America. No land or ocean areas had record-breaking January temperatures.

Arctic sea ice cover was 5.3% below the 1981–2010 average and was the eighth smallest January in the 42-year record in 2014. And the Antarctic recently measured a temperature of more than 20 degrees Celsius for the first time. In the northern hemisphere, too, the snow cover was below the average of 1981–2010.

No wonder the country’s most famous forecasting marmots predicted early spring on Groundhog Day.

