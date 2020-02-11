When Kieran Trippier scored the fourth and most important penalty for England at the 2018 World Cup against Colombia, the TV signal in Miko’s Cafe in Elephant and Castle was interrupted.

In hand-to-hand combat, I searched for my cell phone, tried to access the Internet and finally went online. “We won!” I cried out before remembering where I was. The Colombians who had heard me thought it was funny, there was no malice. Gradually, the sea of ​​yellow shirts that had gathered in front of the cafe to look through the glass scattered, and many were probably drinking cold beer and mocking the Bandeja Paisa in La Bodeguita or any of the other South American shops around the mall.

Now the Latin American community – and everything else that makes this mall unique – is about to finally disperse.

La Bodeguita during the 2018 World Cup

Happier days: bowling in the mall in 2019

This ponderous 55-year-old animal has finally – at last – been appeased with the gentrification arrow and is now stumbling towards a painful six-month death. If no miracle happens now, the Elephant and Castle Shopping Center will be closed on July 30, 2020. In its place, a new “city center” is being created, comprising 979 new houses and 175,000 m² of new leisure facilities, shops, cafés and restaurants. It seems that you can no longer have ugly old things, just ugly new things.

But when Southwark Council and developer Delancey condemned the mall, were they pulling out the beating heart of this once-malicious part of central-south London?

“A shit hole we made a gold mine out of”

“It used to be a shit hole,” says Amul from Elephant and Castle. He worked in the hardware store for 20 of the 30 years that Pricebusters spent in the mall. Here you will find everything from smoke detectors to sealants to mantelpiece statues of golden unicorns. “But now it’s a shit hole that we seem to have made a gold mine out of. So they basically want to kick us out and continue to develop.”

Palace Bingo and Bowling are now finally closed

It has been struggling for years to tear down the center of the 1960s. In December 2019, a decision by the High Court Delancey gave the desired news. The top floor of the center, where the joyful Palace Bingo and bowling halls were located, has already closed the shop: no more escalators to a special kind of Saturday sky. Now the rest of the traders are preparing to give up the ship.

Stella: There is nothing we can do. We have no choice.

Stella sits stoically in her fabric shop, surrounded by a forest of brightly colored garments decorated with sequins. She has been here for 20 years. “A long time ago, this place was very nice, very full,” she says, “but everything has changed since you decided to knock it down.

“We don’t get many customers anymore. There is nothing more we can do. We have no choice.”

Sales Event

La Bodeguita has a few incarnations – restaurant, cafe, stands, distributed in and around the mall

It’s schoolbook gentrification: sit down and let a community build a “shit hole” for something beautiful. Then when it’s ready to harvest, buy it out. Preferably for not enough money. At least that’s what many dealers think here.

“The money they put in the pot is nothing,” says Amul, “for the money they offer, they won’t even be able to afford the equipment for the new shop … they all laugh.”

Janzabullah: “I pay £ 300 a week. It’s a lot of money.”

Traders are also moving in the half-ditch of independent stands surrounding the shopping center. Even if they finally have the “when”, there is confusion about the “where”. Janzabullah, who runs a booth for phones, sunglasses, brollies and suitcases, still doesn’t know exactly where to move. “I have to move the customer, I need some time,” he explains.

Dealers outside the center will also continue to operate

He tells me how business has slowed since the subway line to the city center was closed when the roundabout was refitted. He would like to continue, but is unable to print out maps and leaflets telling customers that he has been courted for over 10 years and that they can find him from July. “No customers. But I’m still working,” says Janzabullah. “I pay £ 300 a week. It’s a lot of money.

“But what can I do, you see? Because it’s not my property.”

“It will be a shame for people”

In a mall on your knees, there are things you might expect: chewing gum balls and claw machines that are filled with goodies that are never served. Massage chairs to relieve foot and back pain from customers who are no longer there. Heavily traumatized mannequins that could appear in an episode of Doctor Who. Smashed, taped windows, with cold drafts and a sick wind that seeped through the cracks.

There are also some unexpected things: In a corner of the mezzanine there is a selfie station where people are still pausing to pose in false winter forests of silver birch trees. It feels like a knowing side swipe in the ‘Selfie Factory’ that showed up in Westfield last year and is asking £ 20 per customer. If Elephant and Castle Shopping Center were people, it would be a humble, confident thing with stories from the old days (like when it was wrongly painted light pink in the 1980s) and warnings of what the future might hold. Badly dressed too.

There’s also an exhibition at the neighboring University of the Arts, an art and therapy center, and a community hub that offers Babyfit family salal classes and cheerleading sessions for seniors.

“The money was very good. It’s very good in the morning,” Justin says of the morning commute

And while the mall’s stores are gradually phasing out, there are still on-site facilities that help people in the local community learn language skills and find work. Get Set employee Fatima tells us that she publishes a job bulletin every week. Things were “very busy”.

“It will be a shame for people who are used to coming here and meeting people,” says Fatima.

“Nothing is forever”

Hector in La Bodeguita: “Nothing is forever.”

Not everyone will be sorry to see the back of this mall.

“Nothing is forever,” muses Hector, pouring Stella Artois into La Bodeguita. He has been working here since the early 2000s and has observed how quiet it gets during the week, even though the restaurant is still packed for the evening dances on a Friday evening. La Bodeguita will move to a nearby location if the mall is demolished. But there will be no more dinner dances, says Hector. Are we wondering about the lack of space? No, because the noise will disturb the people in the new apartments, says Hector.

“Sometimes the changes are good,” says Elizabeth, who has worked in a clothing store for 10 years. “It’s a fairly old building. And Elephant and Castle is changing a lot. I just hope it continues.” be forever. “

Tandoori Castle has been here since the 1980s and is still open at the time of writing

“Don’t get me wrong,” says Amul, back at Pricebusters, “the mall is outdated. But that’s how they do it. You don’t mind if you regenerate here, but it should go up.” to us.

“We don’t want to go to Peckham or Camberwell. We have a shop here.”

“It is sad, especially for the Latin American community”

Not worth the 20p

Southwark Council and Delancey’s plans are not entirely unattractive. You can look back with heavy nostalgia on Lamb Rogan Joshes at Castle Tandoori and 12 pound jugs from San Miguel at the Palace Bowl, where the alleys often break in the middle of the game. But the mall was run down and kicked out. It still costs 20p to use the toilets, though you’re trying to tell the mall’s customers and retailers who are the linchpin. If you try the toilets yourself, cardboard under the urinals, you understand why. Even the famous mascot “Elephant and Castle” in front of the building has faded from a deep red to a sick pink.

William in the Castle Brasserie

Miko’s – quieter than for Colombia against England

Delancey would like to point out his own relationship with the retailers and tell us: “We continue to work very closely with independent retailers in the existing mall to support the business plans for the move. This includes the construction of the retail space on Castle Square which has now begun . “

Southwark Council firmly believes that demolition is the right thing – not for him or Delancey, but for Londoners and locals. An additional £ 200,000 was pledged in January 2020 to support the dealers affected by the plans.

The office buildings above the shopping center are empty

The adjacent train stations bring a lot of kick

But while it is difficult to turn your nose at the prospect of new entrances to the north line – with escalators – Elephant and Castle can never go back to what they were.

“You have never seen a mall like this before,” says Amul.

“We all know each other. We have been together for so long. It’s like a family, a small village.”

Ultimately, you get the feeling that traders and locals have been abandoned. “It is sad, especially for the Latin American community, that all Latin American businesses are here,” said William of the Castle Brasserie. I personally think it will take Elephant and Castle’s life.

“There is also a language barrier, and maybe that was not taken into account.”

A new dawn is looming

Perhaps a total renovation is the blessing of grace that this place needs. The problem is, when you tear out the architecture, how you prevent everything that was good in it from running out and dripping away. Check out the Heygate Estate.

“We’ll see what happens,” says Hector and pours another Stella.